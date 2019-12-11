Just two weeks. That’s all we have left. For those that made it out of the first round of the playoffs, congrats. For the rest of the world who relied on players like Saquon Barkley, what were you thinking?
The obvious better choice was Eli Manning. Before you guys freak out in the comments, that’s what I did this week.
I figured in the playoffs, I might as well go with the players that got me there right? BAD idea, trust me.
But here is some players that you can still trust.
■ Austin Ekeler, Chargers: Ekeler had his best fantasy performance since week 1 and showed why this “backup” should have been starting from day one. He also broke an NFL record for the lowest amount of touches to reach 100 yards rushing and receiving (12.) He is the best backup in the NFL and should do good things for your team.
■ Todd Gurley, Rams: Gurley’s renaissance this season has to do with one thing: touches. A couple weeks ago the Rams Head Coach said that they were making a mistake not giving it to Gurley more often. McVay has lived up to the promise, giving Gurley 73 carries over his last 4 games, compared to 104 in the first eight games of the season. Getting back to the running game has helped the Rams find some efficiency, which will guarantee that Gurley will perform well.
■ Carson Wentz, Eagles: There are plenty of things wrong in Philadelphia, but Carson Wentz has been consistent behind a terrible offensive line, injuries to the running back core and a core of receivers that is either injured or dropping passes ( or both if your name is Alshon Jeffery). Plus, Wentz has matchups against the Redskins, the Cowboys and the Giants. Not exactly defenses that inspire confidence.
■ Austin Hooper, Falcons: The best tight end in fantasy is back and without Calvin Ridley in the lineup, Hooper will more likely than not be seeing double digit targets as Matt Ryan will need some help.
TO START
■ James White, Patriots: It’s wild to think that the number two wide receiver on the Patriots is a running back, but that’s where we are. White has more receptions and receiving yards than he does rushing attempts and rushing yards this year.
■ David Blough, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay’s defense has made the worst NFL quarterbacks look like Hall of Famers. Coverages are busted all the time and it’s good tv. Look for Blough to let it fly even without Marvin Jones.
■ Mark Ingram, Ravens: The Ravens have been blowing out bad teams all year and in those games is where Ingram sees most of his yards and touchdowns. The Jets are consistent bottom feeders. It’s not rocket science folks.
TO BENCH
■ Baker Mayfield, Browns: Do not let his easy matchup against Arizona fool you, Mayfield has been turning the ball over all year. Though he is not on Jamies Winston’s level yet, it’s been limiting his yards. The strength of this team is in the top two running backs and the top two receivers, not the starting quarterback,
■ Jacoby Brissett, Colts: Do not let the Saints defense fool you, that game against the 49ers was a one time thing. Indianpolis will need to run the ball to beat the Saints, limiting Brissett, who I believe is still feeling some pain from the knee injury that kept him out of a few games this season.
■ Ronald Jones III, Buccaneers: Tampa Bay is a weird team. Jones was named the starter over Peyton Barber, but then Jones was benched for Barber. Then, the bucs are not even using him as a pass catching back? Jones will look enticing against the Lions, but should remain firmly off the starting roster.