Tight end is a weird position in Fantasy Football. It’s easily the most annoying position to try and fill.
The top seven tight ends are usually big performers, and then the rest just seem to drop off.
But are there any other options for people like me who found an absolute gem in Will Dissly, who is expected to be out for the rest of the season?
Look no further than the bottom of the barrel.
Jared Bell is still a decent option, the Saints have been targeting him in red zone and he has been catching but he is still well under his expectations for this season..
O.J. Howard has been the single biggest letdown at this position all this year. From an explosive player last year, to this year where his only highlight-worthy catch wasn’t even on a football field, it was at a Tampa Bay Rays game. The Bucs have said that Howard will be getting more looks, but while Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have flourished, Howard’s number have stayed flat. There might be a chance that coming out of the bye, the Bucs will get him more looks, but I’ll believe it when Howard can string several good weeks together.
Is Darren Fells an option going forward in a high powered Houston offense? The short answer is no. Fells is seeing more touches and has put together a few good games because of an injury to Keke Coutee, but he has been splitting time with Jordan Akins. Akins has also been taking catches away from Fells, which does not help him at all.
TO START
Jared Goff, Rams: Goff has struggled, but is playing against an Atlanta secondary that has had trouble limiting big plays all year, something the Rams wideouts are good at. The Rams really need a game to find some consistency in their offense and this could be it considering Atlanta is giving up the second most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the third most to wide receivers.
Michael Gallup, Cowboys: Believe it or not, there is a worse secondary than that of the Atlanta Falcons. I present to you the beat up Philadelphia Eagles. A team that is ranked second against the run, but 28th against the pass. This, on top of the fact that Randall Cobb and Amari Cooper are more likely than not out because of injury, leaves a lot of room for Gallup to have another big day.
San Francisco defense/special teams: The 49ers have been quietly dominating this season and their defense is the main reason behind that.Only the Patriots have a better defense, and San Francisco has an easy game against a struggling Washington team.
TO BENCH
Eric Ebron, Colts: Last season, there was no doubt that Eric Ebron was a top seven fantasy tight end, but this year has suffered greatly. This year, Jacoby Brisset and the offense as a whole have focused more on the running game and when Brissett has played more to the pass, he has targeted T.Y Hilton. Not to mention that Houston has only allowed one tight end to score more than 10 points once this season.
Terry McLaurin, Redskins: It’s time to put it in reverse on Terry. As I have mentioned before, Terry McLaurin is one of the bright spots on a Redskins team that is dysfunctional to say the least. Against the 49ers this week, McLaurin will be running side-by-side with Richard Sherman, a corner notoriously good at shutting down WR1s.
Chicago defense/special teams: Ever Since Drew Brees went out with a thumb injury, the Saints have been on a roll thanks in part to a stout defense. My guess is that the Saints will wear down this defense because Chicago’s struggling offense will help to keep New Orleans’ streamlined offense on the field more.