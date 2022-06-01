Cody Farrell has two years as Hallsville’s athletic director under his belt and he said a lot of good things happened with Hallsville athletics during the 2021-2022 school year.
“I would say I’m extremely pleased,” Farrell said. “I think we have 19 total programs and 17 of the 19 programs were represented either individually or by a team in postseason play. So from that standpoint, I feel really, really good about it and I’d like to make a mention on there about improvement our football team saw this year. They were obviously one of the two that did not make it but they had three wins and were pretty close to winning two other games so the improvement that coach (Josh) Strickland and that group made has been tremendous. I consider everything they did this year as extremely positive as well. Boys basketball, girls basketball, of course we had medalists in the state track meet, medalists in cross country, we had it all. We went everywhere but football and girls powerlifting. The first swimmer (Cameron Upchurch) in the history of Hallsville High School went to the state meet. Zachar Florence was a bronze medalist in the high jump. In track we had a girl, Avery Perkins, get fifth in the 800 in track meet.”
Farrell added the senior class brought a lot to the table.
“From the boys perspective, especially on the football side, this senior class has had to overcome a lot,” he said. “If you go back to their seventh-grade year, this senior class of boys has had four head football coaches/Ads and that’s a lot of turnover, a lot of inconsistencies from one year to the next. So for coach Strickland to come in his first year and have that kind of success was a amazing. Even baseball had a little turnover as well. What was awesome about Chris (Whatley, head baseball coach) was baseball was our only team that won a district championship this year. They were 11-1 in district play. So even though they had a little bit of a transition, he picked up where they left off.
“Overall, I’m extremely proud of the job these coaches did this year and what these kids did, to be that consistent and competitive across all sports has been awesome,” Farrell added. “Boys soccer broke a seven or eight-year play drought and were able to get in. I think in the last two years, we’ve had a softball coach reach 100 wins, a soccer coach reach 100 wins. We’ve had a lot of great moments this year.”