Hallsville ISD athletics experienced its ups and downs this past year, after seeing its baseball and softball teams make a trip to the state tournament, head baseball coach Scott Mitchell stepped down and then head football coach Tommy Allison took a job at Waco Midland. Despite that however, athletic director Cody Farrell says he’s proud to be part of the ride.
“It was a wild ride with a lot of ups and downs,” Farrell said. “I’ll have hired two head coaches but outside of that, our kids have been amazing this year. The coaching staff has been amazing, just phenomenal. Obviously our football team was in a rebuilding situation and our boys soccer team got beat by Sulphur who ended up going three rounds. They got beat in a shootout situation. I want to say the score was 8-7 and those are the only two teams that didn’t make the postseason this year.”
Farrell said there were many great moments of sports throughout his first year as athletic director.
“The junior high won a district championship in volleyball,” he said. “They were runners up in track for boys and girls. So there were some great accomplishments throughout the year for all of our kids. We had a girl go to state in golf. We had a boy in powerlifting go to state. We had tennis teams go past regionals. It was good for all of them. It was fun to watch. It was fun to be a part of it.
“Our volleyball, what’s amazing to me about those girls is when our entire varsity team got quarantined, our JV had to step up and fill in for them,” Farrell continued. “The JV girls were playing a varsity schedule and we took some losses that we wouldn’t normally take but our girls fought back and made the playoffs. I think we were second in district even with those losses so they overcame a lot to fight their way back into the postseason. I was proud of coach (Cara) Collum and her girls.”
Even though the baseball and softball teams didn’t win state, it’s hard to get much better than what Hallsville fans witnessed on the diamond from the two squads.
“Both those teams, coach (Kayla) Whatley and coach (Scott) Mitchell, I think if you were to have asked them before, they would have said they were going to be good but how good, I don’t know if they would have anticipated that,” Farrell said. “It’s pretty neat to see teams come together. In order to make big runs like that in softball and baseball, everything has to come together – chemistry, a little bit of luck here and there and you’re going to have to play at highest level you’ve played all year but it was magical. It was amazing to watch. I go back to when softball was playing Rock Hill and we took the lead, then they took the lead, we took the lead, they took the lead. It was back and forth and we’re just watching our girls overcome. Then Lovejoy, in one game, we’re up by four and I think they come back and tie it to go into extras and then we have a walkoff the next inning. So just to see them overcome so many obstacles, and the same thing for baseball. We got down early and fought back to win in pretty dramatic fashion. It was a fun ride to be on. I was proud to be a part of it.”