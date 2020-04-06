One of the biggest showcase weeks for area high school senior athletes is the latest event called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robert Bardin, Area Director for the Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes, announced on Monday this year’s All-Star Week — set for June in Tyler — has been canceled.
“We find ourselves in days unlike any other we have seen, or experienced, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bardin said in a press release. “This is usually the time for our All-Star Leadership Team to be making final preparations for all that will happen in June. But our meetings have focused on what is happening with the coronavirus and the impact it will have on our All Star Week. After considerable prayer, conversations with Athletic Directors and medical personnel, we have concluded, that due to circumstances beyond our control, we will need to cancel the 2020 Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All Star Week and games. This is not the step we desire to take, but feel it is the necessary and correct decision keeping in mind the safety of our athletes, coaches, sponsors and volunteers.
The event, featuring more than 300 players and coaches from around East Texas, was set for June 5 and 6 in Tyler. The sixth softball game, fifth baseball game and first soccer games were set for June 5. The 10th annual football game was set for June 6 at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“Our hearts go out to the 300 All Stars and coaches who were to be a part of this year’s All-Star experience,” Bardin said. “Our Seniors have had so many of their senior experiences end without their control and we were hoping the All-Star games would not be on that list. To the athletes selected, we want them to know that, even though they are unable to take the field in June, they are and always will be Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All Stars. They were nominated by their coaches to represent their schools and community, drafted by our All-Star Coaching Staff and we want to do our best to recognize and honor them as All Stars.”