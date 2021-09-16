DJ Feaster wants to be remembered well by his teammates but by what he plans to make happen, not by what has already happened.
“I’ve got to leave a statement here, my senior year for them to remember,” he said.
Feaster’s expectation is a state championship but he knows he can’t overlook the next game in front of him.
“We’ve got to take it one game a time to get there,” he offered.
Week two saw the Wildcats come up short against the Timpson Bears in a 49-28 loss and Feaster said it’s up to the Wildcats to correct their mistakes, which they seemed to have done in week three with a 60-14 win over Shelbyville.
“It was mistakes on our end, like fumbles and stuff but we can fix that stuff,” he said.
As for his individual game, Feaster said, “I got a lot bigger and faster.”
So far this season, Feaster has 18 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns. He has also caught four passes for 84 yards and one score.
“He’s extremely fast for one thing,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “He’s very unselfish. He’ll do his part of the offense, blocking and now he’s having to play defense with some of our injuries, which last year he didn’t play very much defense at all. He’s having to start and play both ways right now. Hopefully we get some kids back and he won’t have to do that as much but for right now, he’s having to play both ways. His role is drastically increased from the past.”
“We’ve got some young guys but I’m pretty sure they’re ready to step up,” Feaster said. “I know they’re going to be there for me and I’m going to be there for them regardless.”
The senior leads by his actions and isn’t known to be vocal all the time.
“DJ’s not one of those kids who’s a huge vocal leader but sometimes he’ll speak up and when he does, I feel like the kids will listen,” Keeling said. “DJ is one of those kids who goes about his day the same just about every day. When you get to know him, he’ll talk a little bit more but for the most part, he just doesn’t say a whole lot.”
When asked how long he has played football, Feaster simply said, “Basically all my life,” and added his coaches have used the game to teach valuable life lessons. “Always motivate yourself and don’t doubt yourself. You never know what can happen. Show up and work hard every day. Motivate yourself. Don’t be in a bad mood. Be an example for others.”
As Feaster and his Wildcats take one game at a time, they’re set to play their next tonight at home in the KYKX Game of the Week when they play host to the Arp Tigers.
“We’ve really got to do a better job of maintaining drives,” Keeling said. “It’s kind of one of those things where we’ve been a big-play offense so far this season and it just feel like a lot of our plays are 60, 70 yards and not us driving the field. I think Arp is probably going to be a little bit better than what they were last year. So I feel like we’re going to have to maintain possession of the ball and really execute the offense.”
“We’ve just got to stick to the game plan,” Feaster said. “We’ve got to practice hard and practice every day and stay focused.”
That’s pretty much the game play for the rest of the season as Feaster and his Wildcats chase a state championship.
Kickoff for tonight’s game between Waskom and Arp is slated for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Waskom.