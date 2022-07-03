This weekend, we celebrate our nation’s 246th birthday and I can’t think of a better way of doing so than with America’s Pastime, and maybe followed by some fireworks.
If you can’t make it out to the ballpark, maybe catch a game on TV, or at the very least, give another listen to Lou Gehrig’s famous speech, delivered on July 4, 1939.
Several historical baseball moments have occurred on July 4, which is only fitting. Even more fitting is the fact that Gehrig’s speech occurred that day as he had his No.4 jersey retired.
If I’m being completely honest, I don’t know that I’d have the same outlook on life as Gehrig did. He was battling a disease that eventually was named after him and took his life two years later but on that day in 1939, he still felt like the luckiest man on the face of the earth.
Now, 83 years later, the speech still hits home. I’ve never been gifted with the talents that Gehrig had and I will never have a jersey number retired, not even by my junior high basketball or soccer team, but I have no reason not to feel like the luckiest man on the face of the earth.
I do after all, get to live in a free country, watch sporting events both as a reporter and a fan, take my wife and daughter to ballgames and do things that people of other nations aren’t blessed with the freedom to do, and we’re able to do these things because heroic men and women in uniform answered the call and made sacrifices that I will never be able to repay.
Let’s be honest (and maybe a tad prideful and perhaps opinionated) when it comes to sports, America is second to none. When he Olympic games are played, the great USA is often leads the medal count and we have the best games in the world. There’s not a game outside this country that’s as good as baseball or football.
My Texas Rangers are in Baltimore on America’s birthday this year but I’ll catch some minor league action, followed by some fireworks. That’s hard beat, partially because it’s another reminder that I live in a great nation with great sports because others have paid the ultimate sacrifice to make that possible. It really is hard to not feel like the luckiest man on the face of the earth.
Let the baseball action begin with our National Anthem and conclude with more patriotic music and some fireworks as we say happy birthday to America.
Play ball.