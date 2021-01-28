Haley Fieseler’s basketball journey began when she was in the fourth grade and through the years, the game has provided many fond memories, memories that go far beyond Xs and Os, wins and losses.
“Honestly, the moments that stand out aren’t even from games,” she said. “They’re from me and my mom. We had a barn because we had some land and animals and my basketball goal was out by the barn. Me and my mom would shoot and we’d stay out until 9 at night, just playing around and it was so much fun. Those are the moments that stand out the most.”
Now as a senior on the ETBU women’s basketball team, Fieseler is looking to make the final chapter of her college-playing career a memorable one. So far, she has done just that as she has helped lead her team to a perfect record of 14-0 overall and 6-0 in the American Southwest Conference.
The team’s success has come despite the fact the Tigers promoted former assistant coach Blake Arbogast to head coach in the absence of Rusty Rainbolt.
“It’s going great,” Fieseler said of the transition. “Coach A learned a lot from coach Rainbolt last year and he has continued on with helping mentor us in our fellowship with Christ as coach Rainbolt did. Coach A has a different style coaching. He wants all the little things that don’t stand out on the stat sheets, he wants that to be our big playmakers.”
Fieseler, who is in her second year with the Tigers, said her skills have changed from last year.
“This year, I’m trying to be vocal with my team,” she said. “Just be positive and create an atmosphere which we all thrive in, which we all contribute to that. My strength is just being aggressive and also confidence in myself that I know I can go out there and do that.”
Confidence is an important lesson she has learned from the game through the years.
“You’ve got to have confidence in yourself in every situation you’re in because if you have confidence, you know you’re able to do anything that is asked of you and you’ve got it no matter what,” she offered.
Confidence is one of the team’s biggest strengths and that helps produce team chemistry.
“It’s amazing,” Fieseler said when asked about the team chemistry. “This team, the unity, it’s unlike any other. We all joke with each other. We all seem to thrive off each other and it’s just great.”
Although this is just her second year at ETBU, Fieseler is an East Texas native and no stranger to ETBU.
“I grew up in Mount Pleasant so I knew that East Texas Baptist was here,” Fieseler explained. “I had looked into it previously. I went to a JUCO college my sophomore year and that’s the last year you can do that, so I needed to go somewhere. When I emailed coach Henson, I also emailed a couple other coaches but coach Henson was the only one that took a chance on me. So I came here and me, my mom and my dad were praying about it, asking God for direction and for help. I truly think God led me here. That feeling that it was home and that I belonged was him telling me this is the right place to be.”
Fieseler has no plans to be done with basketball for good but plans to become a coach.
In the meantime though, her and her Tigers look to finish of her final chapter as a college basketball player on a high note as they have a chance to earn a couple more wins this week when they play host to Louisiana College and Belhaven.
“The keys for Louisiana College and Belhaven, for Louisiana College, just try to go 1-0 and for Belhaven, try to go 1-0,” she said. “We really try to focus on going day-by-day and putting our best effort forward. Our best will be good enough. We have confidence in each other that we can do these things.”
The ETBU women will play host to Louisiana College today at 5:30 p.m. and Belhaven Saturday at 1 p.m.