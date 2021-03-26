Marshall’s baseball team jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over Hallsville Friday night but a four-run inning in the top of the fifth led the Bobcats to a 4-3 win in the Harrison-County matchup. It was the seventh-straight one-run game for the Mavericks who now own an overall record of 7-11 and a district record of 1-3. Hallsville is currently 15-4 overall and 4-0 against district opponents.
Hayden Kelehan went 1-for-4 with one run. Garrett Cotten was 1-for-3 with one run. Jim Weaver was walked once and scored one run. Jacob Oden was 1-for-3. Brayden Robbins was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Dallan Shaw was 2-for-2. Cotten pitched all seven innings for the Mavericks where he threw 106 pitches, allowing four runs on four hits, two errors and five walks and struck out five batters.
Brayden Walker led off for Hallsville. He and Tyler Lee were both 1-for-3 with one walk and one run. Logan Jones was 1-for-3with one run and one RBI. Trenton Smith was 1-for-2 with one walk and one run. Matt Houston, Noah Jumper and Conner Stewart all had one RBI each. Landon Bowden pitched the first three innings and tossed 58 pitches, allowing Marshall’s three runs on six hits, three errors, three strikeouts and one walk. Carson Blakeley relieved him and threw 49 pitches, allowed no runs on one hit, one walk and struck out three batters.
Kelehan and Weaver were each walked to lead off the bottom of the first and were brought home on a two-RBI single from Robbins. Cotten reached on a single before finding his way home to give the Mavericks a 3-0 lead.
Smith led off the fifth inning with a double before Jones and Walker each singled. Lee was walked after that and all four of those base-runners crossed home plate to help lead the Bobcats to a 4-3 victory.
Marshall is slated to return to action Tuesday on the road against the Longview Lobos. Hallsville will be home against the Pine Tree Pirates.