Today is a big day and it has nothing to do with the fact it’s the day when we turn our clocks forward (or should I say, most of our clocks turn themselves forward?).
It has more to do with it being Selection Sunday – something that was taken from us last year.
Every year that I can remember since being a young kid, I have filled out a March Madness bracket, often times many brackets. Sometimes I’d fill one out with what I thought was going to happen, then I’d have one I’d want to see happen that I saw as somewhat realistic and I’d have one that I knew wasn’t realistic but that I’d like to see happen. I’d spend hours on it, unable to decide on which team to pick in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 game. Should I pick the 12 over 5 upset? Once the games started, I’d use a red pen to mark the games I got wrong and more times than not, my brackets had almost as many red marks as my math tests. Eventually, as the digital age became more popular and more convenient, I switched over and filled out brackets online and via apps, keeping one of my favorite traditions, at least until last year.
This past week marked the one-year anniversary of sports being completely shut down. In some ways it’s hard to believe it’s been only a year but in others, it seems like an eternity ago. At first, the plan was to go ahead with the NCAA tournament without fans but the plug was eventually pulled and there was a different kind of madness to March, not a good kind.
One thing these past 12 months have taught me is how the true the old cliché “You never know what you’ve got till it’s gone,” really is.
Obviously, I’ve always loved sports or I wouldn’t be in the profession but I never thought sports would actually be taken from us and when they were, it flat out sucked for many people, for many reasons, so I sure as heck won’t be taking sports for granted any longer.
Even though we lost sports, specifically the NCAA tournament a year ago, and even though it’s not the same this year after all that has happened between then and now, we have sports now and I plan to enjoy this year’s tournament to the fullest. I plan to surround myself with the madness that is college basketball, enjoy the buzzer beaters and major upsets that bust my brackets because dang it, I’m just glad to have a bracket.
That’s something I think we should all do – fill out some brackets and enjoy the madness because we can, and give a big slap in the face to COVID.