Having lived on one of God’s special creations of natural beauty known as Caddo Lake for many years, my life has been an exciting journey in many ways.
the most exciting and very special happening was on this moss-laden erie and mysterious lake that the Lord led me to my wife.
The first time I met my wife, whom I had never known or heard of, was on the south shore of Caddo known as Long Point. I drove up to a fishing camp known as Big Lake Camp that was located about 300 yards from the place that I am preparing this report in my home right now.
I had never been to Big Lake Camp, as all of our family’s activities were on the north side of Caddo on Big Cypress Bayou.
As I parked and got out of my vehicle, I noticed a very attractive young lady that looked to be in my age range.
I stopped and was just standing, quietly looking at this young lady, when the Lord tapped me on my left shoulder and asked me if I saw this young lady. My answer was a definite “yes!”
It was then that the Lord spoke these words to me: “This Caddo Lake gal is the person I have chosen to be your wife!”
As Paul Harvey always said “and here is the rest of the story”: On Dec. 7, 2022, Rebecca Ann Hayner, always known by her family and friends as “The Caddo Lake Queen,” will have been my wife for 68 years!
The Lord has blessed our covenant of marriage with three special Christian children: Hunter Mullikin, a professional forester; Rokky Mullikin, a sales rep with Riddell Sporting Goods; and last, but not least, Miss Shaynee, a retired librarian with White Oak ISD.
Now on to this time of year we know as “fall.”
Our family is made up largely of hunters and fishermen. I am an early riser, and just a few days ago, I began to hear shots fired on the lake as teal season opened up.
I enjoy the cool fall weather and the beautiful color of the leaves. I am involved in real estate, and I enjoy walking and enjoying the splendid colors of the woods.
Fishing has been slow on area lakes. Caddo Lake is still some two feet below normal, making it difficult to get around.
The best area under present conditions is on Big Cypress Bayou up toward Caddo Lake State Park. Moss and vegetation are not a problem along the rier, and white perch and black bass fishing is above average fishing brush tops and lily pads along the shoreline.
Buzzard Bay Camp: Caddo Lake. Check launching conditions. White perch scattered around Big Green Brake around duck blinds and stumps and single big trees 4 to 5 feet deep on shiners. Black bass scattered around big green area on weedless plastic worms in moss beds. Catfish fair on trot lines in pipeline area using big worms or shrimp. Bream scattered around big single trees in big green area using worms or crickets 2 feet deep.
Crip’s Camp: Check launching conditions. White perch fair in river area in tops 8 to 10 feet deep on shiners or small, bright-colored jigs. Black bass scattered along river banks and llly pad stands on top water lures. Catfish fair on trot lines in backwaters off river on big earthworms or big shiners. Bream scattered in lily pads 2 feet deep on worms or crickets.
Johnson’s Ranch: Check launching conditions. White perch scattered in tops and lily pads on river 8 to 10 feet deep in tops and 2 to 3 feet deep in lily pads using minnows or small, bright jigs. Black bass scattered along river banks on top water lures. Catfish fair on trot lines in backwaters using big worms or shiners. Bream scattered in lily pads along river banks 2 feet deep with worms or crickets.
Lake O’ The Pines: Check launching conditions in public ramps. White perch scattered in woods 3 to 6 feet deep on shiners or bright, colored jigs. Black bass scattered on top water lures along bank. Catfish fair on trotlines using big earthworms or shiners.
Did You Know? Squirrels began feeding on pine burrs in the hot summer for two reasons: Pine seeds are very good food, and gnawing on the cones slows their teeth from growing too long.