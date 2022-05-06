My home and office are along the south shore of Caddo Lake known as Long Point. This area of Caddo Lake is one of the beset spawning areas of the entirety of the lake.
This year has been one of the slowest spawning activities I have ever seen in my lifetime. Normally, spawning activity for white perch is going heavy b the latter part of the March. My boys, Hunter and Rokky Mulikin, own lake front property just across the road from my home and office. I make it a point to check the good spawning areas directly out from our family property. I have seen fishing activity for this time of year unbelievably slow. I can take my field glasses and sit on the front porch of our lake house and tell what fishermen are catching. Not only has the perch activity been slow, so has the black bass activity.
The bream are moving up in the islands normally to begin their spawn. I have had only one report of a decent bream catch and it was directly out from our property by a friend of mine.
Before I do my June report, I intend to meet with Parks and Wildlife biologist to get their version of what’s going on.
• Buzzard Bay camp – Caddo Lake – 903- 918-3407
Water level is normal. Perch are very scattered around big trees and points of islands fishing two to three feet deep on shiners or bright-colored jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees and points of islands in Buzzard Bay Area. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners or large earthworms in Big Green Brake Area. Bream are very scattered around edge of islands in Buzzard Bay Area two feet deep on worms.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake – 903 918-3233
Water level is normal. Perch are very scattered around big trees and points of islands in Goos Prairie and Old Folks Area using shiners or bright-colored jigs fishing two to three feet deep. Blac bass scatted around big trees and lily pad stands usings frog baits in Old Folks and Goos Prairie Areas. Catfish fair on trotlines in Little Green Brake Area using larg worms on shiners. Bream are very scattered around edge of island around Towhead Area two feet deep on worms.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake – 318-422-6057
Water level is normal. Perch are very scattered around big trees and Points of Islands in Bird Island Area two to three feet deep on shiners or bright colored jigs. Black bass are very scattered around big trees, lily pad stands and Point of Islands using frong-type lures. Bream are very scattered around points of islands in Bird Island on worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline Area using shiners or large earthworms.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake – 903 789-3213
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around big trees and points of islands in Ames Springs Area two to three feet deep on shiners in Turtle Shell Area around big trees and lily pad stands using frog-type lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline Area using large earthworms and shiners. Bream are very scattered in Jackson Arm Area around big trees and Points of Island on worms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines – 903 755-2530
Water level is normal. Perch are very scattered in creek areas two to three feet deep on shiners or bright-colored jigs. Black bass are very scattered in creek areas using frog-type lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in wooded areas using large earthworms or shiners. Bream are very scattered in creek areas two to three feet deep using worms.