A rapid two-and-a-half feet rise with a rapid two feet fall on area lakes along with some near freezing temperatures have slowed down the normal fishing activity area wide. Also, the normally active crappie activity out from the dam on Lake O’ the Pines has been hampered by gusty winds.
On the positive side, weather conditions will assure us to enjoy above-normal water levels which area always better than below-normal levels. As we ease into the spawning season, above normal water levels allow nesting in their cover provided by island areas preferred by both perch and bream.
For the past month, there have been some ideal wind-free days allowing very good activity out from Lake O’ the Pines dam. Don Holderby and Don, Jr. reported good catches. Paul Ray Storie also reported good activity on perch and catfish on Lake O’ the Pines.
Black bass activity on all area lakes has been spotty due to fresh water, cold temperatures and windy conditions. But don’t be discouraged – if the good Lord’s willing and the creeks don’t rise too high, better days are coming.
Once everything settles down, especially water temperatures, everything will kick in high gear and the race will be on.
■ Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Water level’s a little above normal. Perch are running main river bed just off the bottom and are also in tops in river area when water current is not too swift. Minnows and dark-head, bright-colored skirt jigs are paying off. Black bass scattered around big trees in old folks areas on plastic worms. Catfish are good during high-water on trotlines along shorelines on shiners and shrimp. Bream are scattered around big trees in Bird Island area two feet deep on worms and crickets.
■ Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Water level’s still above normal. Perch scattered around stumps and blinds in pipeline area four feet deep on shiners. Black bass scattered around big trees in Goose Prairie area on plastic worms. Catfish are good along shorelines on trotlines, shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered around big trees on worms two-feet deep in Goose Prairie area.
■ Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Water level’s a little above normal. Perch running river bed just off the bottom on minnows and dark-head jibs with bright colored skirts. Black bass scattered around big trees and moss beds in Turtle Shell area on plastic worms. Catfish are along shorelines on trotlines using shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered around big trees to feet deep on worms and crickets in Ames Springs area.
■ Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Water level’s three to four feet above normal. Perch are 25 to 30 feet deep out from dam on shiners and dark-head jibs with bright-colored skirts. Black bass along creek beds on plastic worms are fair. Catfish are good on trotlines along shorelines on shiners and shrimp. Bream scattered in woods two feet deep on worms and crickets.