The avid fishermen and women had time to sit down under a good shade tree with plenty of ice-cold lemonade and catch their breath after another fast-action spawning season for bass, perch and bream during the month of June, when the fish themselves relax after their busy spawning activities.
Fish are very predictable as they do the same things ever year as weather and water levels and temperatures dictate. All the fishermen and women have to do is learn where and how deep to fish and what kind of bait to use to be successful.
As the month of July is upon us with the beginning of hot weather, we know to head for deep water with the desirable water temperature fish find in a zone called the “spectrum” where the water temperature is just right.
On Caddo Lake where my wife “Miss Becky” was born and raised, the ideal temperature on the Big Lake is found four feet to five feet deep. For perch, you need to fish around the big cypress trees, stumps and duck blinds using shiners or jigs.
If you want to fish the river area on Caddo, you should fish brush tops where trees have fallen due to storms along the river banks. The depth you fish is from six feet to eight feet deep using shiners and jigs.
Both the big lake and the river are excellent areas for perch and bass. Top-water lures are good for bass along the shoreline of the river.
My wife and I are very fortunate to live on Long Point on the south shore of Caddo Lake. We don’t have to get very far from our home to catch plenty of perch, bass and bream.
Long Point is one of the best areas on Caddo for fishing. My two boys, Hunter and Rokky, have been busy working on our boathouse lately and we have not had time to do much fishing but that’s no problem. If nothing happens we will have plenty of time to catch up.
FISHING REPORT
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Water level is normal. Perch fair in Bird Island area around big trees and duck blinds three to four feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass fair around big trees, moss beds and lily pads on top water lures in Bird Island area. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees in Bird Island area two feet deep around big cypress trees.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Water level is normal. Perch fair Little Green Brake area around big trees, duck blinds and stumps three to five feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass fair in Little Green Brake area on top water lures around big trees, moss beds and lily pads.
Catfish fair on trotlines in Little Green Brake area on large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms or crickets.
Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Water level is normal. Perch fair on river in Brush tops six feet to eight feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass fair along river bank on top water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines along river bank on big earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered in Turtle Shell around big trees two feet deep on crickets or worms.
Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903)-755-2530
Water level is a little above normal. Perch in woods four feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass along shorelines on top water lures are fair. Catfish fair in woods on trotlines using big earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered two feet deep around trees on crickets or worms.