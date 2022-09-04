Thank the Lord for recent rains we all enjoyed!
Ol’ Caddo Lake dropped some three feet, and some boats were sitting in mud in their boat houses. The recent rains brought Caddo up about a foot — every little bit helps!
I see every day from the property our family owns on Long Point, located on the south shore of Caddo Lake, what is going on in this area. The south shore area of Caddo is some of the best shallow water fishing on the lake during spawning activities. This time of year when lack of rain combined with 100 degree hot weather, activity slows down significantly.
The hot spot during these heat waves is in the river area fishing brush tops and lily pad stands. The fishermen’s electronic devices will put you at just the right depth!
I have not gotten any reports recently of any sizeable numbers of white perch or black bass being taken. This is when patience pays off. It won’t be long before things will settle down to normal.
Top water lures in lily pad stands along the river have been pretty good. If you drop off deep in treetops 6 to 10 feet deep, shiners and small jigs are getting pretty good results on white perch.
Buzzard Bay Camp, Caddo Lake: Water level 2 feet below normal. White perch scattered around stumps and duck blinds in pipeline area 4 to 5 feet. deep using shiners or jigs. Also, big single trees in the deeper waters are paying off with scattered white perch. Black bass scattered around moss beds and lily pad stands. Use plastic worms fished very slowly for best results. Catfish scattered in pipeline area on trot lines using shiners or large earthworms. Bream scattered around big single trees on the outer edge of Bird Island using worms or crickets fishing 2 feet deep.
Crip’s Camp, Caddo Lake: Check for launching conditions. White perch best in river area 6 to 8 feet deep in tops using shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered in river area in lily pad stands using plastic worms fished very slowly. Catfish fair on trot lines in pipeline area using shiners or large earthworms. Bream scattered around big single trees on the outer edge of Bird Island 2 feet deep using crickets or worms.
Johnson’s Ranch, Caddo Lake: Check for launching conditions. White perch best in river area 6 to 8 feet deep in tops using shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered in river area in lily pad stands using plastic worms fished very slowly. Catfish fair on trot lines in pockets off river using shiners or large earthworms.
Note: Reporters I stay in touch with who fish Lake O’ The Pines regularly in the persons of Don and Don Holderby Jr. report water levels are some 3 feet below normal.
White perch are scattered in woods 4 to 6 feet deep using shiners or jigs. Black bass are scattered along shore lines in woods on top water lures and plastic worms using worms very slowly in brushy areas. Catfish are fair in woods using shiners or large earthworms. Bream are very scattered around tree stumps 2 feet deep using crickets or worms.
Did You Know? Sunflower plants produce very important qualities helpful in cooking many of the foods that we regularly include in our diets. The leading state growing sunflower plants, according to research, is South Dakota.