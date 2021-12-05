Fishing report

People who have known our family over the years know that fishing has always been a part of our activities. Our favorite lake to fish has been Caddo Lake. Not only has this beautiful moss-laden lake provided a fishing spot second to nine, Caddo Lake has had a major impact on our family in other significant ways.
I could name several of those ways but I will just mention the main one – Caddo Lake is where the Lord led me to one of His most beautiful creations of a little teenage girl named Rebecca Ann Hayner, whose parents Bub and Eunice Hayner, owned and operated Big Lake Camp on the south shore of Caddo Lake.
The first time I met Becky, the Lord tapped me on the shoulder and said, “Son, this is the girl I have chosen to be your wife.”
As we all know, God cannot lie and on December 7, 2021, this beautiful Caddo Lake gal and I will celebrate our 67th anniversary.
As Paul Harvey used to say, “Here is the rest of the story” – the Lord has blessed our covenant of marriage with three physically and spiritual responsible children – Hunter, Rokky and Shaynee.
Over the years, people that knew our family would strike up a conversation asking, “Are the fish biting?”
My answer to that was question was “Fish are just like people. They need food every day. All you need to know is where the fish are, which is always determined by weather conditions for the most part.
The experts in wildlife management tell us there is a small area in lakes called a speck strum that provides the water temperature fish need.
Reports from Caddo Lake on white perch are in the river area in brush tops eight to 10 feet deep on shiners or jigs.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-422-6057
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best in river area eight to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Some scattered perch in Big Lake area around duck blinds and stumps four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered in Bird Island area around single trees and around moss beds and lily pad stands on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on shiners and large earthworms. Bram scattered around single trees on crickets or worms.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps in pipeline area four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered in Big Green area around single big trees, moss beds and lily pad stands on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline area on shiners and large earthworms. Bram scattered around big trees two to three feet deep on crickets or worms.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best in River Area in brush tops eight to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around single trees, moss beds and lily pad stands in Ames Springs and Turtle Shell areas. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline area on shiners and large earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees two to three feet deep on crickets or worms.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered in pipeline area around duck blinds and stumps four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Perch are best in River area eight to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered in Old Folks playground trees, moss beds and lily pad stands on weedless lures. Catfish fair on Big Lake on trotlines using shiners or large earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Goose Prairie area around big trees on crickets or worms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – 903-755-2530
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered in woods three to five feet deep and out from dam 20-25 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered in woods along shorelines on top water and weedless lures. Catfish fair on tortlines in woods on shiners and large earthworms. Bram scattered in woods two to three feet around trees using crickets or worms.