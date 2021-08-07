Fishing report

For those of you who know my wife “Miss Becky” and me, you know we are two of the “very fortunate” persons to have had the opportunity to grow up on and around one of God’s greatest creations of natural beauty we know as Caddo Lake.
“Miss Becky” who has always been known by family and close friends as the “Caddo Lake Queen” was born and raised on Caddo where her parents Bub and Eunice Hayner owned and operated Big Lake Camp.
Bub Hayber was respected as an authority on hunting and fishing on Caddo Lake. He was especially considered one of the best duck callers anywhere. Mr. Hayner built a duck blind in the “Old Orchard” area located on the south shore of Caddo that still stands today. That blind has always been known as the “Death Hole” as Mr. Hayner was a “crack” shot and any duck that came into that blind was a “dead duck.”
I am saying all the above to lead up to an idea I had many years ago that proved to be true enough though no one to my knowledge was doing it and even Mr. Hayner said he did not think it would work.
Here is my idea that proved to be right – it was in the spring of the year during spawning season. We had been having very little rain and Caddo Lake level was extremely low and the water was very clear. When you pulled up to a tree, the fish could see you and they would run away from the tree – the results: no catch.
Back then, non one pole fished around trees after dark. When I got back to the house, I told Mr. Hayner how the fish would run because due to the clear water, they could see you. That is when I told Mr. Hayner I was going back out after dark to see if the fish would bite because they could not see you. Mr. Hayner’s comment was that he did not figure I would do any good as the fish could not see the minnow after dark and furthermore, he hadn’t heard of anyone trying pole fishing after dark.
And, as Paul Harvey used to say, ‘Here is the rest of the story.’
My wife, “Miss Becky” will confirm what I am about to say.
The Lord gave me a “very hard head” and a great deal of determination to do things people might tell me I could not do. This “spirit” has enabled me to do well in sports and other endeavors. The foundation that our family stands on is found God’s word, the Holy Bible — — Luke 1:37 – look it up. It will encourage you as it has our family all these years.
After it got dark, I headed out to see what I could do. I filled a five-gallon bucket with big white perch.
I could not wait to report to my wife’s daddy.
Then I decided to have a little fun with Mr. Hayner. I walked into the house and set the five gallon bucket down over to the side where nobody could see what was in it. I told Mr. Hayner, “Well, you were right. I did not have any luck.” His response was “I told you it was a waste of time.”
As I got up to leave, I asked Mr. Hayner what he wanted me to do with the five-gallon bucket. He said he would put it in the van. I’ll never forget that look on his face when he saw that bunch of big perch. His comment was, “Well I’ll be dog. This is the first time I’ve ever seen anybody do this.”
The reason I wrote this story is to let fishermen know the way to beat the summer heat is to fish at night. You will be surprised at the results once you learn how and where to do it.
Due to unusual rains, water levels on area lakes are excellent.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Check for launching conditions. Perch around stumps, duck blinds and scattered big trees three to four feet deep on shiners and jigs in big Lake Area. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pad stands in Big Green Area on weedless lures. Catfish are good on trotlines in Big Lake Area on shiners and large earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Big Green Area two feet deep on crickets or worms.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered around stumps, duck blinds and scattered around big trees three to four feet deep in Big Lake area on Shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pad stands in Bird Island Area on weedless lures. Catfish are good on trotlines in Big Lake Area around big trees in Bird Island Area two feet deep on crickets or worms.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered in river eight to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs in brush tops. Black bass are along river bank scattered on top-water lures. Catfish are good on trotlines in Big Lake Area on shiners and large earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Ames Spring Area two feet deep on crickets or worms.
• Crip’s Camp – caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Perch in Big Lake Area around blinds, stumps and scattered big trees three to four feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees, lily pads and moss beds on weedless lures inn Old Folks and Goose Prairie Areas. Catfish are good on trotlines in Big Lake Area on Shiners and Large Earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area two feet deep on crickets and worms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Check for launching condition. Perch scattered in woods four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass are good on trotlines using shiners or large earthworms in woods. Bream scattered along shorelines on crickets and worms.