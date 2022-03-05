Fishing report

The fisherman/fisherwoman’s favorite time of the year is just around the corner.
We call it “spring spawning time.”
Just days ago, around Feb. 15 -20, we had about a week of nice warm 70-degree weather. I had several reports from Caddo Lake fishermen and fisherwomen that they were picking up a few scattered perch around the big trees in shallow water and I have been checking the water temperature in our boathouse on Long Point. Water temperature is the major control factor during the spawning period. Water temperature is the thing that causes the release of the eggs.
And by the way, I have just realized something that had never thought about over my lifetime of being in the land management business – I have always collected big wasp nests and I was looking at one of these nests recently and it dawned on me that these little insects that we call wasps are doing a work of constructive engineering that is amazing. These nests are built with perfect precision. The small pockets are all shaped just alike and are lined up as straight as an arrow and how the wasps produce the glue-like substance that holds the nest together is another miracle. I would venture to say that a human being cannot duplicate exactly what these little wasps, who have never been to any university of engineering can do. If any engineer happens to see this article, I would be very interested to hear your thoughts on this subject. Call me anytime at my office on Caddo Lake – 903-679-3741. My wife, “The Caddo Lake Queen,” and I will be glad to hear from you anytime.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps, stobs and some big trees in shallow water and in lily pads along river banks. Fish four to five feet deep around blinds, stumps and stobs and two to three feet deep in lily pads along river, using shiner or bright colored jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pads on weedless lures in Tar Island Slough Area. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline Area on large earthworms on shiners. Bream scattered around big trees in Buzzard Bay Area using worms or crickets.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-422-6057
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and stobs four to five feet deep and scattered big trees two to four feet deep in Bird Island Area on shiners or bright colored jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pads on weedless lures in old orchard area. Catfish fair on trotlines in Little Green Area using big worms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep using worms or crickets in Bird Island Area.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area two to three feet deep on shiners or bright jigs, also, in Lily pads along river banks two to three feet deep on shiners or bright-color jigs. Catfish fair on trotlines using big worms or shiners in Pipeline Area. Black bass scattered in Goose Prairie on weedless lures. Bream scattered around big trees in Goose Prairie Area on worms or crickets two to three feet deep.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Water conditions are normal. Perch scattered along river in lily pads two to three feet deep and bright color jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pads on weeedless lures in Ames Spring Area. Catfish fair in Pipeline Area on trotlines using big earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees in Hog Wallow Area two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Water conditions are normal. Perch are good out from dam 20 to 30 feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass fair along shoreline on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods on shiners or large earthworms. Bream scattered in woods two feet deep on worms or crickets.