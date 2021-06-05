Fishing report

Water levels on area lakes continue to be excellent as we approach the “Dog Days” of summer. The hard-hitting February freeze along with plenty of water has Caddo Lake especially in as good of shape as I have seen in years concerning the vegetation problems we seem to always have to battle with.
Even though plenty of water blesses us with mostly positive situations, there are some negatives that pop up. I got a call from a friend because he knew I had been on Caddo Lake with my wife Becky who was born and raised on Caddo Lake. He said he had seen something along the shoreline in front of his home on the south shore of Caddo Lake that he had never seen before. He described what he saw as something that looked to be 15 or 20 feet long and three to four feet wide that was making waves just like a boat as it was swimming. I told my friend it sounded like an alligator and that in all my years on Caddo, fishing and hunting day and night that I had never seen a gator that large. I advised my friend to keep any small children and pets away from water shoreline. An alligator that size can move extremely quickly for 20 or 30 feet and snatch a small child or a small dog. These predators can see any small objects along the water line and that is why they are attracted to see if it is prey for them.
I told my friend about my wife’s sister who lives on Potter’s Point along the north shore of Caddo. Her name is Rachel Holland. A few years ago she saw a huge gator that she described as being 15 or 20 feet long down by their boathouse. One of the main breeding areas is in Eagle’s Nest. The only way you can get into Eagles Nest is when the water is high and you have a small boat. Over the years, I have hunted frogs in Eagles Nest and as you shined your spotlight, it looked like a sea of red eyes which all gators have. Fortunately, I never had any trouble with them approaching my boat except one time. I decided to catch one of the small babies, about a foot long and when I grabbed him, he started squealing and I immediately saw a big one swimming toward our boat but he stopped about 50 feet from us and never came any closer. I had some fun when my wife had company and I put that little gator in the commode – when you heard a scram, you knew the trick worked.
I have not gotten any good reports on bass, perch or bream on Caddo. I got one report from my daughter Shaynee’s husband James Elder who caught a nice bunch or perch on Lake O’ the Pines. The perch have moved out of the shallow creek spawning areas into 20-foot water. I got a report from Caddo that bream were doing fair. There has been too much water in the islands to make it ideal for bream beds. Caddo has been so windy the past few weeks it has been hard to get out of the scattered big trees where the perch are now. I have not gotten any reports on black bass in the 10-poind range. Once water levels settle down and wind conditions are right, the perch, black bass and bream will “pick it up.”
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Check for launching conditions. Perch out around single big trees four feet deep on shiners and jigs in Big Green Area – black bass are out from Big Green Area around scattered big trees on plastic worms. Catfish are good on trotlines along shorelines using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered with high water on crickets or worms.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered around big trees from Bird Island – four feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees out from Bird Island on plastic worms. Catfish are good on trotlines along shorelines using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered around islands on foot deep on worms or crickets.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered around big trees in Little Green area four feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees in Turtle Shell area on plastic worms. Catfish are good on trotlines along shorelines on shiners or big earthworms. Beram scattered around islands one foot deep on crickets or worms.
• Crips Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered around big trees out from Little Green four feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered around Big Trees in Old Folks Area on plastic worms. Bream scattered around islands in Old Folks Area one foot on crickets and worms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Check for launching conditions. Perch moved out to 10 to 20-feet water, eight feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered out from shoreline on plastic worms. Catfish are good on trotlines in woods on shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered along creek beds one foot deep on crickets or worms.
Did you know: The term “mosquito bite” we have hear all of our lives is incorrect? Why? They have no teeth.