Fishing report

As we approach spring spawning time, water conditions on area leaks are ideal.
From my office on one of God’s greatest creations of natural beauty, we know as Caddo Lake water levels are about two feet above normal.
On lakes like Caddo where perch, bream and bass prefer to nest in the thick cypress brakes because it provides good cover from predator.
As far as the fishermen are concerned, they love it when perch, bream and bass are bedded up in the thickets as they can often sit in one spot and catch a large number of fish. This is especially good when parents have small children pole fishing.
Personally, I always start about the middle of January, cold, rain or shine, checking the favorite spots that, especially perch, spawn in year after year. It is an amazing thing that fish return to the same spawning areas year after year.
Presently, the hottest spot in our area is out from the dam on Lake O’ the Pines fishing the river bed. Perch activity in this area attracts fishermen from near and far who love to get in on the action. With the electronic gadgets we have now, it is fairly easy to find where the perch have bedded up. Also, changes in size limits have helped fishermen and helped stop so many fish from being left to dig.
For the black bass enthusiast who go for the “big lunkers” this is the time of the year. There are already reports in the 13-pound range on lakes in our area of the state.
I have not received any reports of big catches the past few days as cold, rainy weather has slowed everything down but keep everything ready as it won’t be long until the action will be picking up.
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps in Big Lake area four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees, moss and lily pad stands in Bid Island area on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Green Brake area using shiners and big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms and crickets in Bird Island area.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps in Big Lake area four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees, moss beds and lily pad stands on weedless lures in Old Folks and Goose Prairie areas. Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Lake area using shiners and big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Goose Prairie area two feet deep on earthworms and crciekts.
Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake – 903-789-3213
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best in River area from Government Ditch toward Caddo Lake State Park in brush tops six feet to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair around big trees, moss and lily pad stands on weedless lures in Turtle Shell area. Catfish fair on trotlines in Little Green Brake area using shiners and big earth worms. Bream scattered in Ames Springs area around big trees two feet deep using crickets and worms.
Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines – 903-755-2530
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are out from dam in river bed 20 to 30 feet deep on shiners and jibs. Black bass scattered in woods on plastic worms. Catfish fair on tortlines in woods on shiners and big earth worms. Bram scattered in wooded areas three feet deep on crickets.
Did you know
Studies reveal that a crow has the intelligence of a 7-year old child.