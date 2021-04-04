Fishing report

Our motto this spring is “better late than never” for the “dyed in the wool” fishermen. We are beginning to see a “Glimmer” of light at the end of the tunnel as the ol’ “barn-door” white perch are beginning to “timidly” feel their way around in the shallow water. This is the latest I have ever seen the white perch getting settled in the shallow water on Caddo Lake. Here it is with April just ahead which is the time bream start moving into the shallow islands to nest. The ol’ saying “roll with the punches” is the way is as we speak.
I talked to Don Holderby this week when we dropped off four “bard door” white perch he and Don, Jr. caught in deep waters out from the dam on Lake O’ the Pines. Don talked to some friends who reported they were beginning to hit a few perch fooling around up the creeks on Lake O’ the Pines.
One very good thing on area lakes is the water level is in good shape. Another good thing on Caddo is that much of the salvinia washed up on shore with the high water and when the big freeze hit us in February, all of the salvinia along with the shorelines frozen solid – very good.
A note for the Marshall-area fishermen: the bait shop just past Rodens Appliance located on the railroad overpass as you head out on Highway 43 toward Caddo Lake has minnows. They are on the right just past the railroad overpass.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6056
Water conditions are OK for launching. Perch are scattered around big trees in Bird Island area. Perch are scattered around big trees in Bird Island area three feet deep on shiners and jibs. Black bass scattered around big trees in Bird Islan area on plastic worms. Catfish scattered on trotlines in pipeline area. Bream scattered around big trees in Bird Island area.
• Crip’s Cam – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Water conditions are OK for launching. Perch scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area on shiners and jigs three feet deep. Black Bass scattered around big trees on plastic worms in Old Folks Area and Goose Prairie area. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on shiners and large earthworms. Bram scattered around big trees three feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Water level is OK for launching. Perch scattered around big trees in Ames Spring area on shiners or jigs three feet deep. Black bass scattered around big trees in Turtle Shell area on plastic worms. Catfish fair in Little Green area on trotlines using shiners or big earthworms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903)-755-2530
Launching conditions are OK. Perch scattered out from dam in 30 feet-water on shiners and jibs and also to shallow water. Fish two to three feet deep in creek areas along shorelines and brush. Black bas scattered along shorelines in creek areas on plastic worms. Catfish fair in woods on trotlines using shiners and big earthworms. Bram scattered in woods three feet deep on worms and crickets.
Did you know – Many people never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity. Think about it.