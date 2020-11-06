Come cold and wet or hot and dry, all of God’s creatures have one thing in common – it’s called “appetite.”
So, for the fishermen or fisherwoman, all they have to do is figure out what has the most appeal to the hungry water creatures.
Let’s start with one of the favorite types of fish to go after – the black bass.
As we approach wintertime and cold weather, the key word to remember is “slow”.
Over the years from personal experience and communication with some of the best black bass fishermen and fisherwomen, I have found that one of the most effective lures is the large plastic worm, especially if you are going for the big ones. The more patience you have to work the worm very, very slowly, the more likely you will be to catch the big one. Another thing experience has taught me personally and in communicating with other fishermen and fisherwomen is to remember where you catch the big ones because in the next year, there will more than likely be another big one in that same spot.
I am one of the fortunate persons to live on Long Point, located along the south shore on Caddo. I am also very fortunate to have a wife born and raised on Caddo Lake where her parents owned and operated Big Lake Camp for many years. Caddo Lake is one of the Lord’s greatest creations of natural beauty with majestic, moss-laden cypress trees.
At present time, the best area for white perch is on Big Cypress in the Pine Island area fishing brush tops six to 10 feet deep with shiners. Also, be sure to check Lilly pad stands along shoreline on Big Cypress with shiners fishing three feet deep.
A big congratulations to ETBU fishing team Josh Manuel and Grant Hendrix for bringing home the top prize at the FLW open on the Ouachita River. They will compete next in the B.A.S.S National Championship in Leesburg, Florida.
FISHING REPORT
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake (318) 433-6057
Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps in pipeline area four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered in Bird Island area around big trees, moss and Lily pad stands on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners in Big Green area. Brim scattered arounb Big Trees two feet deep on worms and crickets in Little Green Brake area.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps in pipeline area four to five feet deep on shiners and Big Cypress six to 10 feet deep on shiners in bursh tops and three feet deep in lily pads along river banks on shiners. Black bass scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area and lily pads on weedless lures in Goose Prairie area. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on shiners. Bream scattered around big trees in Goose Prairie re on worms and crickets.
Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake (903) 789-3213
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best in Big Cypress, shiners in lily pads along river bank. Black bass fair around big trees and lily pad stands on weedless lures in Turtle Shell area. Catfish fair on trotlines in Little Green Brake area using shiners. Bream scattered in Ames Spring around Big Trees using worms and crickets two feet deep.
Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines (903) 755-2530
Launching conditions are normal. Perch scattered in woods four to five feet deep on shiners. Black bass scattered along shorelines on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods using shiners. Bream scattered in woods three feet deep on worms and crickets.