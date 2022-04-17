Fishing report

Something has the spawning time in area lakes turning behind – white perch and black bass are not settled in like the normally are this time of the year.
My office is in my home located on the south shore of Caddo Lake, which is one of the best spawning areas on the lake. I personally check with fishermen every day – the fish are just not around the special big trees where I have personally found them all my life this time of the year.
Last week, I checked with Don Holderby, who fishes Lake O’ the Pines regularly. He said the perch had not settled in the shallow creeks yet.
So, the best is yet to come – patience is all that it takes.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-422-6057
Water level is normal. Perch are still scattered around big trees in shallow water two to three feet deep on jibs and shiners. Black bass scattered around big trees on spinner baits and plastic worms. Catfish fair in Big Lake Area on trotlines and limb lines using large earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered around big trees in Bird Island Area two feet deep on crickets or worms.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around big trees two to three feet deep in Big Green Brake Area on jigs and shiners. Black bass scattered around big trees in Big Green Brake Area on spinner baits and plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines and limb lines in Big Green Brake Area using large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees in Big Green Brake area two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around big trees in Old Folks and Goose Prairie Areas two to three feet deep on jigs or shiners. Black bass scattered around Big Trees and lily pad patches on spinner baits and plastic worms in Old Folks and Goose Prairie Areas. Catfish fair on trotlines and limb lines in Big Lake Area using large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on crickets or worms in Old Folks and Goose Prairie Areas.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around big trees in Turtle Shell and Ames Springs Areas two to three feet deep on jigs or shiners. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pad stands on spinner baits and plastic worms in Turtle Shell and Ames Springs Areas. Catfish fair on trotlines and limb lines in Big Lake Area using large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered around Big Trees two to three feet deep in Turtle Shell and Ames Springs Areas using crickets or worms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Water level is normal. Perch scattered in Shallow Creek Areas two to three feet deep on jigs or shiners. Black bass scattered along shallow creek areas on spinner baits and plastic worms. Catfish fair in wooded areas on trotlines using large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered in wooded areas two to three feet deep on crickets or worms.
Did you know:
The number 911 emergency number originated from the Bible in Psalms 91:1.