Fishing report

In spite of 100-degree temperatures as the “dog days of summer” head down the home stretch, there are exciting things happening.
Organizations in our area in the name of Greater Caddo Lake Association and Caddo Lake Historical Research Committee do an outstanding job of letting people nation-wide know about one of God’s greatest creations of natural beauty you will find anywhere that we know as Caddo Lake.
Movie producers are in our area presently, laying groundwork involving “mysterious” Caddo Lake.
Meanwhile, the fish on area lakes are busy looking for at least three meals a day (and night). All the fishermen have to know is where the fish are and what their favorite food is.
One of the best fishermen in our area, Don Holderby, had a very unusual thing happen recently when he was fishing Lake O’ the Pines for bass. As he was reeling in with his Roo and Reel, he hit what he thought was a stump – but, it wasn’t.
The stump started moving away at a rapid pace and 30 minutes later, after a “knockdown drag out” fight, he could see what he had a hold of – it was a huge catfish.
Don finally got this big rascal to the bank. The fish weighed out at 30 pounds. As Don looked him over, he saw red irritated spots on the fish. These spots looked so bad he decided not to keep the fish to eat. Don reported his findings to wildlife fisheries personnel to see if they knew what was causing the problem on the fish.
And “that ain’t all” – ETBU’s Jacob Keith and Cannon Bird landed at the No. 1 individual spot in the Marshall Top 10 Big Bass competition. Way to go men. Keep up the good work.
Finally, the motto in the hot summertime is “slow but show”. Over the years, I have found the river area is hard to beat for perch and black bass.
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered around stumps, duck blinds and big trees four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass are good along bank on bayou on top-water baits. Catfish are good on Big Lake on trotlines using big worms and shiners. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on crickets and worms.
Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Check for launching conditions. Perch fair on Big Lake four feet deep on shiners and jigs around blinds and stumps. Black bass scattered around moss beds on weedless lures. Catfish fair on Big Lake on trotlines using big worms and shiners. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms or crickets.
Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Check for launching conditions. Perch good on river in brush tops eight to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair along riverbanks on top-water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Lake area on big worms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms or crickets.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Perch are good on river in brush tops eight to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass fair along riverbanks on top-water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake on large earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms and crickets.
Johnson’s Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Check for launching conditions. Perch fair in woods three to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered along shoreline on top-water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods using large worms and shiners. Bream scattered along shorelines on crickets and worms.
Did you know:
Bobby Bowden, one of college football’s greatest coaches passed away in August 2021. He coached at Florida State for 30 years. His famous saying was, “Reputation is what people think of you. Character is what God knows about you.”