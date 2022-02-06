Fishing report

If you want to load your boat with crappie, head out to Lake O’ the Pines and get right out in front of the dam. Crappie are heading downstream to find shallow water spawning areas and when the dam on Lake O’ the Pines is closed, thousands of all size crappie stack up along the river bed out from the dam. There is no size limit and all you need to do is locate the river bed with your depth finder and drop a shiner or bright-colored small gig down to the depth your electronic indicator shows the fish to be bunched up at. The reason there is no size limit is biologists found that fish were dying when brought up from 20-30 foot depths due to change in water pressure. People were scooping up all sizes of crappie with dip nets.
I had a call from one of my information sources this week that he counted 70 boats fishing out from the dam.
Water depths on area lakes are a bit below normal due to the excessively dry winter we have experienced. I cannot remember seeing the ground so dry this time of the year year.
Finally, finding minnows in the Marshall area has gotten down to one place which is located on Highway 80 East a short distance past McDonalds on the left side of highway 80 that has a Bible verse on their sign. If you know of any other places, call at my office on Caddo Lake at 903-679-3741.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and stobs in Big Lake area four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered on weeless lures around moss beds, lily pads and big trees in Big Green Area. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners or big earthworms in pipeline area. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on earthworms or crickets in Little Green Area.
• Tuckers Camp – Caddo Lake 318-422-6057
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and stobs in pipeline area four to five feet deep. Black bass scattered around moss beds, lily pads and big trees on weedless lures. In Big Green area, catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Bird Island Area two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check launching conditions. Perch are best in River Area in Brush tops six to eight feet deep on weedless lures in Old Folks and Goose Prairie areas around moss beds and lily pad stands. Catfish fair on trotlines in Big Lake Area using shiners and big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Old Folks Area using worms or crickets two feet deep.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3212
Check launching conditions. Perch are best in River Area six to eight feet deep in brush tops on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered around moss beds and lily pads on weedless lures in Turtle Shell Area. Catfish fair on tortlines in River Area using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered around big trees in Ames Spring Area two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Check launching conditions. Perch are good out from dam 20 to 30 feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass fair on weedless lures along shorelines. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered in woods two feet deep on worms or crickets.
Did you know: There are four persons from the Marshall, Texas area that are in sports-related Hall of Fames:
Y.A. Tittle – Pro Football
George Formean – Pro Boxing
Martha Josey – Pro Rodeo
Keats Mullikin – College Football