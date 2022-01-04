Fishing report

Hoping you and your family had a very merry Christmas and a happy new year even though everybody has been trying to lay low in hopes that the enemy carrying the virus would keep shooting high and miss all members of our families.
As we approach the ardent fisherman and fisher woman’s favorite time of the year that we call “spawning time” being March, April and May when we cannot only catch a lot of fish but we can catch some of the “big ones” we can show off and brag about.
I am one of the fortunate people that have been able to fish and hunt on Caddo Lake all my life and “that ain’t all” I have been fortunate to have received from my association with “mysterious” Caddo Lake.
That very, very special thing I am about to mention is this – Caddo Lake is where the Lord led me to meet that very special person that He created to be my wife.
The first time I met Rebecca Ann Hayner at her parents’ fishing camp business located on the south shore of Caddo Lake along with her parents Bub and Eunice Hayner, here is what happened – The Lord tapped me on the shoulder and said “Son, that Caddo Lake gal you just met is the one I have chosen to be your wife.”
As of December 7, 2021, “Miss Becky” as I call her, has been my wife for 67 years. There may be somebody’s wife that is just as responsible physically and spiritually as mine but I will guarantee you one thing – there’s not a wife that is more responsible physically and spiritually than Miss Becky.
Back to fishing and do not forget to do this one thing – when you catch a big black bass, remember the exact tree you caught it around and the next year you can just about be sure there will be another big one around that same tree.
The same applies for white perch and bream. Remember the tree or the spot and it will pay off year after year. Years ago when I noticed the same trees and they all had one thing in common – the root systems were thick, providing good cover for the fish.
Another thing to remember when fishing shallow water during spawning season is to not fish too deep. White perch feed up rather than down. On Caddo Lake with normal water levels, you don’t need to fish but about three feet deep around trees about four feet deep when fishing around duck blinds that are a little deeper water.
To sum it up – to be able to catch fish consistently, you need to know the following: 1. Where to go. 2. What kind of cover to fish around. 3. What kind of hook you need for the particular type of fish you are after. 4. What type of bait to use – live bait or jigs and 5. How deep to fish.
Now, get out there and get after it, and finally, don’t forget your license, life jackets and be sure numbers on your boat are current.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps and stubs four feet deep on jigs or shiners. Black bass scattered on weedless lures around lily pads and moss beds in Big Green area. Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake using shiners or big earth worms. Bream scattered around big trees two feet deep on worms or crickets in Big Green area.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-422-6057
Check launching conditions. Perch scattered around duck blinds and stumps four feet deep in Pipeline area using jigs or shiners. Black bass fair on weedless lures around lily pad stands and moss beds in Big Green area. Catfish fair on trotlines using shiners or big worms on Big Lake. Bream scattered around big trees on crickets or worms two feet deep.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check launching conditions. Perch fair in Big Lake area around duck blinds and stumps four feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered in Goose Prairie and Old Folks Area on weedless lures around lily pads and moss beds and big trees. Catfish fair on trotlines on Big Lake using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered in Goose Prairie and old Folks Area two feet deep on crickets or worms.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3212
Perch scattered in River Area bursh tops six to eight feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered around lily pads and moss beds along river banks on weedless or top-water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in River area using shiners or big earthworms. Bram scattered around big trees in turtle shell are on crickets or worms.
• Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered along river bed out from dam 20 to 30 feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered along shorelines on spinner baits and top-water lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods on shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered in woods two feet deep on crickets or worms.
Did You Know?
A sports note – Tom Brady was recently shutout by the New Orleans Saints for the first time in 255 games of his career over a 15-year period.