Fishing Report

Upcoming months bring opportunities for fishermen
Area lakes are in good shape for the avid fisherman to start off the year with a bang as the next four months are most fishermen’s favorite time of the year. Why? February, March, April and May are spawning time when the fish throw caution to the wind and will hit anything that moves as they guard their nesting sites.
The avid black bass anglers really look forward to this stretch of time as they know this is when they have the best chance to land a “’Sho-noff’ Big Hog.”
The crappie and bream folks are also rearing to get after them as they know they cant sit in one spot and load the boat.
This is when parents can carry the small kiddos and let them fish with a can pole and really have some fun.
I don’t have any recent reports as folks have been busy with Christmas time. If your wife gives you a break from shopping and you get a chance to run to the lake, the place to go for perch is on Big Cypress, fishing six to t10 feet deep with shiner – this is on Caddo Lake. If you go to Lake O’ the Pines out from the dam 20 to 30 feet deep using shiner and jigs is the hot spot.
Congratulations to the ETBU bass team for winning top honors in the FLW completion. Way to go Cameron Tullis, William Cody Ross and the entre coaches and team.
Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best on Big Cypress six to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Perch are scattered on Big Lake three to five feet deep on shiners and jigs around duck blinds and stumps and single big trees. Black bass scattered around moss bed and lily pad stands in Bird Island Area on weedless plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area on shiners or large earthworms. Bram scattered around big tres two to three feet deep on worms or crickets in Little Green Brake Area.
Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered on Big Lake around duck blinds, stumps and single big trees using shiners. Big Cypress River Area is best six to 10 feet deep in tops using shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered around moss beds and lily pad stands in Old Folks Area on trotlines in Big Green Area on shiners or big earthworms. Bram scattered around big tree two feet deep in Goose Prairie on crickets and worms.
Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are best up river in Big Cypress Area six to 10 feet deep on shiners in brush tops and some good catches reported in front of Johnson Racnh Camp fishing four to six feet deep off the bottome using shiners and jigs. Black bass fair in Turtle Shell and Ames Springs Area around moss beds and lily pad stands on weedless plastic worms. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area using shiners or big earthworms. Bream scattered in Turtle Shell Area two feet deep around big trees on crickets or worms.
Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Launching conditions are normal. Perch are out from dam 20 to 30 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Be aware of winter crappie limit changes that favor the fisherman and also prevent hundreds of fish left to die. Black bas fair out from shorelines around moss beds on weedless plastic worms and skirted jigs into 10 feet to 20 feet water. Catfish fair on trotlines in woods on shiners and big earthworms. Brem scattered around trees two feet deep on crickets and worms.