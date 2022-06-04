If you happened to read my fishing report for May, you know my main topic was concerning the lack of white perch being caught in what has always been one of the beset spawning areas on Caddo Lake.
The area I’m talking about is located along the south shore of Caddo Lake known as “Long Point.” If you remember where Big Lake Camp was located at the end of Farm Road 9 on Bub Hayner Road, the area directly out from Big Lake Camp is the area I am referring to. Bub Hayner and his wife Eunice owned and operated Big Lake Camp for nearly 50 years. The areas out from the Big Lake camp known as Bird Island, the “Death Hole” Area, Rachel’s Island, Harrison Bayou, and Old Folks Playground were all some of the best spawning areas for white perch on Caddo Lake.
I mentioned in my May report that I would make it a point a to talk to the biologist that were managing Caddo Lake that the moss-looking stuff that made it impossible to fish in several areas in the Long Point Area was known as algae. The algae also kept white perch, black bass and bream from being able to fan out their nest to drop their eggs in.
I got good news from the biologists that they were treating the undesirable growths and it usually did not take too long to get things back to normal.
And finally, I only got one report of a decent catch of white perch during this year’s spawning time an di was on the north short of Caddo.
It is time now to hit the deeper water areas on Big Lake and now in the River Area.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake – 903-918-3407
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds and big trees fishing four to four to five feet deep and in River Area in tops six to eight deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pad stands in deeper water out from Big Green Brake on weedless lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline Area using large earthworms or shiners. Bream are still bedding in Little Green Area, fish very shallow using worms or crickets.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake – 903-789-3233
Water lever is normal. Perch are moving to deep water in Big Lake Area around duck blinds and big trees four to five feet deep using shiners or jigs. Also, fishing tops in River Area six to eight feet deep using shiners and jigs. Black bass are out from Bird Island around big trees and lily pad stands on weedless lures. Catfish fair in pipeline area on trotlines around edge of Sand Island fishing very shallow using worms and crickets.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake – 318-422-6057
Water level is normal. Perch are out from Bird Island four to five feet deep around duck blinds and big trees using shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees and lily pad stands using weedless lures. Catfish Fair on Tortlines in Pipeline Area using large earthworms and shiners. Bream beds are scattered around edge of islands very shallow using worms and crickets.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake – 903-789-3213
Water level is normal. Perch are out from Bird Island around big trees and duck blinds four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees in Ames Spring Area using frog-type lures. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline Area using large earthworms and shiners. Bream fair around edge of islands, fishing shallow on worms or crickets. Bream are still bedding.
