Can you believe it? Spring time has sprung, fall has fallen and the ol’ “dog days” of summer are here and it’s not as “you know what.”
Lake levels are beginning to calm down now and it looks like levels on area lakes are going to start the “hot summer” stretch in good shape. Thanks to the severe February stretch we went through, floating vegetation, especially on Caddo Lake, is less of a problem than I have seen in a long time.
Our family got together at our sons Hunter and Rokky’s lake house on “mysterious” Caddo Lake for Father’s Day and as my wife “Miss Becky” and I drove up to the gate, I saw something I had never seen before – a long fishing pole attached to the sign identifying their location with a long line attached to the largest red and white cork I have ever seen.
You will have to see this big cork to believe it even though we have all been told things in Texas are usually bigger. This thing is close to five feet tall and four feet round.
When we got out and went into the house, our oldest son Hunter informed me that the huge pole and cork was my Father’s Day present.
Before I forget it, we have not seen the huge alligator that was spotted along the south shore on Caddo a few days ago. I will keep you informed about this deal.
Fishermen are looking forward to one of the best summer seasons as we have plenty of water and a lot less floating vegetation to deal with.
I have not received any reports of unusual catches the last few days but we know business is going to pick up as lake conditions are ideal.
- Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Check for launching conditions. Perch are out around single big trees, stumps and duck blinds four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around single big trees on plastic worms. Catfishi are good on trotlines using shiners or big earthworms in Big Lake area. Braem scattered around islands one foot deep on worms or crickets.
- Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-433-6057
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered around big trees, duck blinds and stimps out from Bird Island area four to five feet deep on shiners or jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees out from Bird Island on plastic worms. Catfish are good on trotlines in pipeline area on big worms and shiners. Bram scattered around islands one foot deep on worms or crickets.
- Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Check for launching conditions. Perch scattered in river area in tops eight to 10 feet deep on shiners and jigs. Water is still high with strong current. As water levels settle down to normal, perch will pick up on river. Black bass scattered around big trees in Turtle Shell area on plastic worms. Catfish are good on trotlines in Big Lake area using big earthworms and shiners. Bream scattered around Sand Island on foot deep on worms and crickets.
- Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Perch in Big Lake area around big scattered trees, duck blinds and stumps four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered around big trees in Old Folks area on plastic worms. Catfish are good on trotlines using big earthworms and shiners in pipeline area. Bream scattered around islands in Old Folks and Goose Prairie area on worms and crickets.
- Johnson Creek Marina – Lake O’ the Pines 903-755-2530
Check for launching conditions. Perch in woods four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. Black bass scattered along shorelines on plastic worms. Bram scattered along shorelines using crickets and earthworms.
Did you know:
It has been confirmed by Ross Brown, a friend of our family who owns land in West Texas that bullfrogs are consuming large numbers of baby quail as they come to the water in the small ponds. They discovered this when cleaning the frogs. I have never heard this before.