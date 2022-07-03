Fishing report

People’s decisions often alter Mother Nature’s natural ways of taking care of our environment.
Such is the thing that has made it necessary for wildlife biologists to need to release 5,000 paddlefish to Caddo Lake.
The natural flow of water into Caddo Lake was altered by the Lake O’ the Pines dam control to the point that the natural spawning area for paddlefish was altered to the point that the paddlefish did not have the conditions needed for a successful spawn.
We are hoping adjustments by persons involved along with the added release of paddlefish stock will get conditions back to normal as soon as possible on ol’ Caddo, one of God’s greatest creations of natural beauty.
In discussing why we had an unusually slow spawning season this year with our wildlife biologists assigned to Caddo Lake, they assured me that these things happen from time to time and both white perch and brim have the stamina to deal with conditions as we had this year and make a strong comeback in the future.
Currently, the best area’s for white perch are in the Big Lake Area four to five feet deep around duck blinds, stumps and single big trees. Also, river fishing six to 10-feet deep around brush tops will pay off using shiners.
Unusually hot temperatures have slowed things down even for the best fishermen. Be patient and wait for cooler days.
• Buzzard Bay Camp – Caddo Lake 903-918-3407
Water level is normal. Perch scattered around duck blinds, stumps and big single trees in pipeline area four to five feet deep, and in River Area in tops six to eight feet deep. Shiners and bright colored-jigs are the best baits. Black bass scattered around big trees in Big Green and Little Green Brake areas on weedless lures. Lilly pad stands are also good for black bass. Catfish fair on worms. Bream scattered around Big Green and Little Green brakes on to two feet deep on worms or crickets.
• Crip’s Camp – Caddo Lake 903-789-3233
Check for launching conditions. Both Big Lake and River Areas are fair for perch. Buck blinds, stumps and single big trees are fair in Big Lake area fishing four to five feet deep on shiners and jigs. In river area, fish tops six to eight feet deep on shiners or jigs. Catfish fair in Pipeline Area on trotlines using shiners or large earthworms. Bram scattered around big trees two to three feet deep in Old Folks Area using crickets or worms. Black bass fair in Bird Island Area using weeedless lures.
• Tucker’s Camp – Caddo Lake 318-422-6057
Check for launching conditions. Big Lake and River Area fair for perch on Big Lake. Hit duck blinds, stumps and single big trees four to five feet deep on shiners or jigs. In River Area, hit tops six to eight feet deep on shiners or jigs. Lilly pad stands along shoreline fishing three to five feet deep using shiners or jigs will pay off from time to time. Catfish fair on trotlines in Pipeline area using large earthworms or shiners. Bream scattered around big trees out from Bird Island two to three feet deep. Black bass scattered in Bird Island Area on weedless lures.
• Johnson’s Ranch – Caddo Lake 903-789-3213
Launching conditions are normal. Perch fair in River Area six to eight feet deep in tops using shiners and jigs. Lilly pad stands along shore line are fair fishing two to three feet deep using shiners or jigs. Catfish fair on trotlines in pipeline area using shiners or large earthworms. Black bass scattered in Ames Spring Area on weedless lures. Bream scattered in Turtle Shell area two to three feet deep using crickets or worms.
Did you know: Deer don’t feed on daffodil flowers because they have a sense they’re poisonous to deer.