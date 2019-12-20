After he graduates from high school, Marshall senior Tucker Fitts plans to attend Baylor University and then follow his father’s footsteps by becoming a lawyer.
“My dad was a lawyer,” Fitts said. “I’ve just grown up in his office and stuff.”
His dad, Todd Fitts, graduated from Marshall High School in 1985. He then attended the University of Texas before returning home to Marshall to serve as Harrison County Assistant District Attorney.
In 2001, he was named Marshall City Attorney. He kept that position until his passing on Nov. 19 at the age of 52.
The Marshall senior said being around basketball has helped him in the healing process after losing his father.
“Just being around friends makes me want to try harder,” Fitts said. “They were all supportive and were there for me like family. I just want to play every game for him. He’d always play basketball with me and my brother outside.”
Fitts has high expectations for his Mavericks during his senior year.
“On the defensive end, forcing turnovers and making them mess up so we can convert on the other end,” he said when asked what the team’s biggest strengths are.
When asked what his individual greatest strengths are on the court, he said, “I feel like I’m more confident when it comes to playmaking and shooting.”
“He’s a real smart basketball player,” Marshall boys head basketball coach Bobby Carson said of Fitts. “He’s been to many basketball camps.
“His father was a basketball player, so he’s been around the game for a while.”
As a senior, Fitts has taken on a larger leadership role.
“I would say I’m more of an encourager when we want to get down on ourselves and give up,” he said.
“He’s a little bit both (a vocal leader and leader by example), which is the best kind of leader to have,” Carson added.
“He’s very well liked. He is very generous in giving of his time and the things he has been blessed with. I think everybody likes him. He is not a confrontational person. He wants everybody to do well.”
Fitts said basketball has taught him valuable lessons through the years.
“No matter how bad something seems, you shouldn’t just quit,” he offered. “You should keep trying to push through.”
Fitts is trying not to take a moment for granted and enjoy every moment he can on the court.
“When we played Henderson, I tried to dunk on this kid, but he fouled me,” Fitts said when asked what moment stands out so far from this short season. “I missed it but I made both free throws and that’s all that matters.”
The Marshall senior is six-feet, one inch tall and said he dunked for the first time last year.
“It’s so crazy,” he said. “Probably every basketball player, ever since they were little, wanted to dunk. I had come close so many times and then it finally happened.”
Fitts and his Mavericks will return to action today when they play host to the Spring Hill Panthers. Action is slated to begin with the freshmen game at 2 p.m., followed by the JV, then the varsity.