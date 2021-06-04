Harrison County will be well represented this weekend in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Football Game Saturday as five athletes will compete in the contest and Harleton athletic director and head football coach Kyle Little will serve as an assistant coach to the Red Team.
“I was supposed to coach in it last year but it got canceled because of the COVID stuff so they bumped it to this year,” Little said. “Luke Blackwell is our head coach, the coach from Mineola. He was an assistant coach in it a couple years ago and FCA selected him as the head coach then he selected the coaches he wanted to be his assistants.
“It’s an honor to be something like this because we’re getting to share our faith and at the same time work with other men of faith, other Christian coaches and as part of Fellowship of Christian Athletes,” Little added. “I’m always proud to be part of that and just being around these kids, we’re able to share our faith with these kids and play a game of football.”
Little will have the chance to coach Jayden Willie, a former offensive and defensive lineman who played under Little with the Wildcats and just graduated from Harleton.
“Jojo (Clark) is playing in it too,” Little offered. “He was selected for baseball and football. He was going to play in the baseball game. He’s going to college to play football so he chose to go to the baseball one because he wanted to play one last game of baseball before he heads off to college. Well he won an award for a Male Athlete of the Year and the presentation is in Dallas on Friday night. The baseball game is Friday night so he couldn’t play in the baseball game so he’s checking in today. He’s practicing with us today and tomorrow and he’s taking off to go to the award ceremony Friday night and he’s coming back Saturday morning to play in the All-Star Football Game. Jojo got drafted by the other team so I’m going to be coaching Jayden Willie and coaching against Jojo.
“It’s going to be fun being around those kids one more time,” Little added. “Obviously, the last game I coached them in against Newton, that game didn’t turn out so well so I’ll have one last game to go out there and be with these kids.”
Also suiting up in the game will be Marshall defensive lineman JT McFarland for the red squad while Waskom fullback and defensive end Detrich Byrd will suit up for the Blue Team along with Elysian Fields quarterback Ryan Wilkerson.
Kickoff for the contest is slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Tickets will cost $8 and will be sold on the home side only.