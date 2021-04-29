ELYSIAN FIELDS – Thursday night saw Elysian Fields’ softball team jump out to a quick 1-0 lead as the Lady Jackets held onto it until the fifth inning where the Ladynecks scored five innings on their way to defeat EF in game one of the class 3A bi-district playoff matchup with a final score of 5-1.
Elysian Fields now holds an overall record of 15-11 after going 9-5 in district play. White Oak advances to 22-2 overall after going 11-1 against district opponents.
Mary Frances Ellis went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and three stolen bases. She scored the Lady Jackets’ only run. Corrisa McPhail went 2-for-3. Cora Creech and Morgan Shaw each went 1-for-3. Ellis was given the loss from the circle where she pitched four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, two errors and struck out five batters. Creech then came in relief for the remainder of the game where she allowed no runs, on one walk one error and struck out four batters.
White Oak scored five runs on eight hits. Emma Purcell went 1-for-3. Lillian Scalia went 1-for-3 with one walk and one run. Bailey Ownes reached on a walk, an error and scored one run. Lexi Dodson finished the game by going 1-for-4. Kelsi Wingo was 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI. Larkin Daniels was 2-for-4 with one run and two RBI. Renee O’Kelley reached on one error and scored one run. Daphne Bogenshutz doubled and had one RBI. Morgan Benge went 1-for-3. Daniels earned the win from the circle where she pitched all seven innings and struck out 16 batters.
Purcell reached on a four-pitch walk to lead off the game. Two batters later, Owens reached on a hit-by-pitch. Dodson then singled for the first hit of the game and that loaded the bases for the Ladynecks. Dayvia reed came in for Dodson as a courtesy runner. A wild pitch sailed over the catcher’s head as Purcell took off for home plate but was thrown out trying to score for the second out. The third out came when Ellis’ second strikeout to get her Lady Jackets out of the jam and keep the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the first inning.
Ellis laid the ball down on a bunt and beat the run to first for the leadoff single. She then stole her way around the bases and found her way home to score the first run of the game. Daniels struck out the next three batters as the Lady Jackets led 1-0 after one inning.
Daniels led off the second inning with a single but that was followed by a pair of infield popups before Benge reached on a two-out single. Purcell followed that up with a single to load the bases for the second time of the game. The top half of the came to an end with another infield popup as the Ladynecks left the bases loaded.
Daniels struck out all three batters in the bottom of the second to bring her total to six on the night as the score remained 1-0 in favor of White Oak.
Ellis struck out the first two batters of the third inning before Wingo reached on a base hit. A line drive to shortstop brought it the bottom of the third inning. The bottom of the third saw McPhail reach on a single with one out on the board. A pair of fly balls ended the inning as the score remained 1-0.
White Oak went three up, three down in the top of the fourth. Guilhas reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Two batters later, she advanced to third on a single from Shaw. That put runners on the corners with two outs. However, Daniels threw her third strikeout of the inning and 10th of the game to bring it to the fifth inning.
Scalia singled in the top of the fifth before taking second when Owens reached on an error. Scalia was brought home on an RBI base hit from Wingo to tie the game at 1-1 with two runners in scoring position and two outs. Daniels cleared the bases with a two-RBI double to put her Ladynecks in front. Daniels added to the lead when she took advantage of an error as O’Kelley reached first base. The Lady Jackets then turned to Creech in the circle. Bogenshutz then brought home O’Kelley on an RBI double. That gave White Oak a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
McPhail got on base with a single in the bottom of the fifth. She took third when Ellis doubled to put two runners into scoring position but when the inning was all said and done, the Lady Jackets left the two runners stranded and trailed 5-1 heading into the sixth inning.
With one out in the sixth inning, Scalia was down 0-2 in the count but the next four pitches were balls to put her on base with the walk. It was the other way around for the next batter who was ahead 3-0 in the count before striking out for the second out of the inning. Dodson reached on an error to keep the inning alive until a ground ball to shortstop brought it to the bottom of the sixth inning. Creech reached on a single but her courtesy runner was thrown out at second and Daniels added two more strikeouts to bring the game to its final inning.
Both teams went three up, three down in the seventh inning as the Ladynecks held on to win 5-1. The two teams will go head-to-head in game two of the best-of-three at 6 p.m. today in White Oak.