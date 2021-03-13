A five-run inning in the top of the third was the big difference maker for Texas High as the Lady Tigers defeated Marshall at home in an 8-5 final.
The Lady Mavs now own a district record of 1-2 while Texas High is 1-1 in district play.
Marshall’s five runs came on seven hits. Maggie Truelove went 2-for-4 with one run. Emily Ellenburg was 1-for-4 with one run. Adriana Vences was 1-for-3 with a double and one run and two RBI. Aly Roberson reached on a single and a hit-by-pitch and had one RBI. Maddie Sallee reached on an error and that led to a Marshall run. Wendy DeLapaz was 1-for-3 with one run. Caitlyn Ellenburg went 1-for-4 with an RBI double.
Texas High scored eight runs on seven hits. Ashanti Northcross finished 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Vanessa Perez reached on two walks, had two runs and one RBI. Lauren Allredwas 1-for-3 with a walk two runs and one RBI. Emma Prince was 2-for-4 with one RBI. Mollie Fisher came up with a triple, a single, two runs and one RBI. Mollie Johnson scored after being hit by a pitch. Alexas Reed reached on a fielder’s choice and had one RBI. Fisher pitched all seven innings and earned the win from the circle, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out four batters.
Perez reached on a walk and advanced to second on a single up the middle from Allred. Perez was brought home on an RBI base hit from Prince and put two runners into scoring position. Allred tagged up on a fly ball to right field. That gave the Lady Tigers a 2-0 lead with two outs. Caitlyn Ellenburg threw her first strikeout for the third out of the inning to close the top of the first.
Truelove sent a ball over the head of the Texas High shortstop for a single. A popup to centerfield gave the Lady Mavs two outs before Vences stepped up to the plate but a line drive to first place was snagged for the third out.
Caitlyn Ellenburg added two outs in the top of the second to force Texas High to go three up, three down. The bottom half saw Roberson reach on a hit-by-pitch but that was followed by three straight outs to keep Marshall in search of its first run of the night.
Texas High batted from the top of the order to start the third and batted around its order. Northcross landed on first with a bunt single before stealing second base. She was brought home on an RBI tripole from Perez. Allred was walked and the final pitch sailed over the catcher’s head, allowing Perez to score. Allred crossed home plate when Fisher brought her home on an RBI base hit. That gave the Lady Tigers a 5-0 lead as the Lady Mavs made a pitching change to Vences. Johnson took first base after being hit by a pitch. Reed help load the bases when she reached on a fielder’s choice. An error allowed Fisher to score as the other two runners advanced to scoring position. Another walk put Salisbury on board and loaded the bases again. Northcross was walked and that scored Johnson.
DeLapaz singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Two batters later, Truelove advanced her to second and reached first base with a single. They were brought home for the first runs of the game when Vences launched the ball to the left field wall for an two-RBI double. Vences found her way home when Esquival came up with an RBI base hit. Roberson found her way to third before Esquival reached on a walk but a popup ended the inning and left Marshall trailing 7-3.
It was the fifth inning when Ellenburg reached on a single and made her way to third as two outs were on the board. She then ran home when a throw for shortstop sailed over the first baseman’s head and Roberson reached second base.
The sixth inning saw the Lady Tigers go three up, three down for the second straight inning. An error in the bottom of the sixth allowed Sallee to reach first base. Hannah Smith came in as a courtesy runner and was brought home on an RBI double from Caitlyn Ellenburg to put the Lady Mavs within two runs going into the seventh inning.
Prince led off the seventh inning with a single. She was out when Fisher reached on a fielder’s choice. Johnson was walked and that put two runners on base and both advanced a base on a wild pitch. Reed’s RBI scored Fisher to make it a three-run game heading into the bottom of the seventh where the Lady Mavs had one more chance to or win the game. Vences reached on a walk with one out but a popup and a grounder to the pitcher ended the game and helped the Lady Tigers seal up the 8-5 win.
Marshall will have a bye Tuesday and will be back in Action Friday against Pine Tree. Texas High will travel to Pine Tree Tuesday.