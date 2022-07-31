May high school football teams across the state of Texas are set to begin practice Monday as some will look to beat the heat by practicing in the mornings and others will go in the evenings once the sun has gone down.
The Hallsville Bobcats are slated to kick things off at 7 a.m., the same time that the Elysian Yellow Jackets plan to be on the field under new athletic director and head football coach Justin Crow. The Waskom Wildcats, also under the direction of a new athletic director and head football coach, Greg Pearson, are set to begin practice at 6:30 and will take a 30-munte break at 8 a.m. and conclude at 10 a.m. for the first two days. Then, the rest of the week, they will start at 10:30 a.m.