High school football teams around the state of Texas took their snaps at their first practice Monday and the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets wasted no time, starting at 7 a.m.
“We have a great turnout,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “We have a lot of veteran kids coming back from an 11-3 season.”
Last season saw the Yellow Jackets sweep their way through district play before going four rounds deep into the playoffs.
This year’s squad will look to fill big shoes left by the 2021 graduating seniors, including quarterback Ryan Wilkerson and wide receiver Jackson Illingworth, both of whom will be playing college ball at Arkansas Tech.
“Every team is different and we’re excited about this team finding its identity,” Ford added. “The most important thing for us and to me is we do things together as a team, play for each other and we all try to make each other better.”
The Yellow Jackets are slated to open up the season Friday, August 27 on the road against the Harmony Eagles. Their first home game will be the following week, Friday, Sept. 3 when they play host to the Joaquin Rams. EF is scheduled to open up district play Friday, Sept. 24 on the road against Queen City.