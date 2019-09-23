I can’t claim to have personally known Hayden Blalock but I also can’t claim that I wasn’t affected by the tragic news of his passing, at least a little bit. Obviously, there are many people affected way deeper than I by his passing and I can’t even begin to imagine the pain they’re feeling now.
Marshall lost a football player but for the Mavericks, the loss goes way beyond football. His teammates, classmates and siblings lost a brother and a friend. His parents lost a son and Marshall lost a great young man who left an emptiness that will never be replaced.
Again, his loss goes way beyond football but this game has allowed and will continue to allow his memory to live on.
With Marshall having had its bye week this week, I attended Harleton’s game Thursday night and Elysian Fields’ game on Friday night, and both schools took the opportunity to use the game to honor his memory. Stadiums were full of prayers and people wearing red in honor of Hayden and the Mavericks. I saw several red shirts with his name and No. 94.
From what I’ve seen, the response from East Texas schools has been overwhelming. Several schools wore red on Friday night and offered prayers, shed tears and had a moment of silence. Rivalries and competitions took a back seat as athletes, coaches and fans from different teams united as one team to pay tribute in lieu of the tragedy.
On Friday afternoon, even though no football game was played at Maverick Stadium that day, friends and family showed up at Maverick stadium to pay their respects. His jersey and helmet were placed on the Maverick logo on the 50-yard line where balloons were released.
This coming Friday night, the Mavericks will play their first game since the tragedy when they open district play at home against Lindale. It goes without saying that the Mavericks will honor his memory on that night and throughout the rest of the season, and I have no doubt that despite the fact that Lindale will want to win on the field, the Eagles will join the Mavericks in paying tribute to the senior’s memory.
As an East Texan, I’m proud of how my fellow East Texans have united over this, sending thoughts and prayers to Hayden’s loved ones.
I’m also proud to see how football can serve as more than a game. It has provided and will continue to provide opportunities for multiple communities to unite, to become one, to mourn and to honor the memory of a young man who left us too soon.
To the family and friends of Hayden, I know there’s nothing I can say or do to make things any easier but please know my prayers are with you in this tragic time.