Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicts both Harrison County teams in District 11-3A Division II to fall short of a district championship in 2019 with Daingerfield finishing No.1, followed by Elysian Fields at No. 2, right in front of Waskom.
Elysian Fields head coach Scott Ford said he hadn’t looked at this year’s publication but has confident in his Yellow Jackets.
“The only thing I can really say is I feel good about our football team,” Ford said. “We’ve got a lot of returning skill kids. Of course it will all be settled on the field, not in a magazine.”
Ford added being picked short of a district championship could potentially serve as motivation.
“Nobody has talked about it yet,” he added. “Our kids haven’t talked about it and they’ve been at conditioning camp. I don’t know yet. It’s not something we’ve discussed but obviously you goal needs to be in the district and we’re not picked to do that. It may provide a little bit, you never know.”
Elysian Fields quarterback Ryan Wilkerson will be a junior this upcoming fall, was picked as preseason offensive MVP.
“If he’s offensive MVP of the district, we have a good chance of winning the thing I would think,” Ford said.
Ford added he has high expectations for Wilkerson the next two years.
“Just to keep progressing from where we started last year,” Ford said when asked what he expects from his quarterback this season. “He’s a dual-threat kid. He studies the game. He’s had a tremendous summer and I’m excited that I’m privileged to coach him.”