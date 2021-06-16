The cross country team continued the successful tradition by advancing four runners to Regionals — Grant Sims, Drew Simms, Ruth Galles, and Lily Jo Gronwald. Grant Sims advanced to state where he finished 26th. The volleyball team finished the season with a record of 20-9 and won the Bi-District championship. Tucker Ellis was voted the district’s Blocker of the Year while Christen Smith was the Co-Hitter of the Year. That duo was also recognized as honorable-mention all state. The football team was undefeated district champs and advanced four rounds deep in the playoffs to the state quarterfinals. They finished with an overall record of 11-3. Ryan Wilkerson was the district MVP while Jackson Illingworth was Co-Defensive MVP. Wilkerson, who ended his career with 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns, was selected to play in the Heart of a Champion FCA All-Star Game. Both young men signed scholarships to attend Arkansas Tech in Russellville, Arkansas. Justin Kitchen also signed a scholarship to attend Southeastern Oklahoma in Durant. All 3 garnered some all state recognition also.
The girls’ basketball team advanced to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season finishing 8-6 in district competition. Christen Smith was voted Co-Offensive Player of the Year. The girls’ powerlifting team was also recognized at Regionals by freshman Sierra Mathis. The 2021 track season was also a success. The program had over 50 athletes participating in boys and girls track. The boys team won three track meets and finished second as a team at the district meet and third overall at the area meet. We qualified 20 athletes out of the district meet to compete at the area track meet. The season culminated with sophomore Grant Sims finishing sixth at the state meet in the 1600 meters. The tennis team was able to put together a stellar season also. The girls team placed second in district with Anatole Hurta being the singles champion and a Regional Quarterfinalist. Heather Auvil and Kyndal King were the runners up in doubles in district and were also Regional Quarterfinalists. The boys team finished 3rd at district highlighted by Eric Bennefield placing second in boys singles. Jace Alaniz and Hailey Carr also placed third in mixed doubles at the district meet.
The softball team again reached the playoffs, finishing third in district. They finished with an overall record of 15-12. Mary Frances Ellis, an ETBU signee, left her mark in school history by ending with a school record batting average of .489 along with stealing 51 bases this season. Kailyn Clinch, a Kilgore JC signee, now shares the record for career fielding percentage with a .984. She did her work behind the plate at catcher. Christen Smith, a Southern signee, ended up tied for 4th in career home runs with 10. Both Smith and Ellis represented EF in FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star game. The All-Star team was coached by EF’s Lexi Commander. The baseball team also had an excellent season being district champion and advancing four rounds in the playoffs before losing a tough series to Gunter. Some of their big wins came against top notch programs like Benton, La., Harmony, Hughes Springs and New Diana. Ryan Wilkerson was named the district’s MVP and freshman Kip Lewis was the district newcomer of the year. We are also excited to be in the process of fully turfing the baseball and softball fields, along with getting new lights for both. It was great to see the overall success of the athletic program this year. We had a lot of athletes make first team all district and academic all district also. There were also many of them that excelled in UIL academics, one act play, debate, etc. Overall it was a tremendous year at Elysian Fields High School.