Elysian Fields is among several schools across Texas that will begin football practice on Monday.
Athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said his Yellow Jackets won’t have to waste much time in getting his team acclimated.
“I think with our nucleus, we’re pretty well acclimated because they’ve been coming to conditioning camp,” Ford said.
“So we’re going to hit the ground running. It’ll consist of all three phases of football on day one moving forward, along with lifting, conditioning and obviously meetings and video and things like that.
“As far as the organization of it, I’d say 90 percent of our freshmen through seniors are ready to go. That 10 percent might have a different regiment as far as getting into shape. We’ll just have to identify that on day one.”
Ford said the Yellow Jackets are slated to practice Monday through Thursday from 3:45 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Friday from 3:45 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Elysian will host the Jefferson Bulldogs for a scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. The Jackets are slated to open the season on Friday Aug. 28 when they play host to the Harmony Eagles.