Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said he wasn’t surprised by Monday’s announcement of the UIL’s realignment.
“I think we’re fine with it,” Ford said. “When you look at all the 3A-DII schools, it’s pretty much balanced out for everybody with where everybody is in a competitive but fair district.”
The Yellow Jackets will remain in District 11-3A DII, but the district will consist of seven teams instead of eight after Daingerfield, Paul Pewitt and DeKalb were all assigned a different district home.
Harleton was added to the mix as the third Harrison County school in the league. Other schools in the football district will include New Diana, Hughes Springs, Ore City and Queen City.
“Harleton had a great year last year,” Ford said. “Waskom has a lot of kids coming back and we’ve got 17 starters coming back. I think it’s tougher for our other sports because there is no DI and DII so you’ve got to play a lot more schools and a lot more kids.
“I think that’s the toughest part of realignment for Elysian Fields, but our coaches have done a great job of being competitive and putting together playoff teams and I’m very proud of that.
“Hopefully that’s something we can continue moving forward against the Tatums and the Jeffersons of the world.”
District 16-3A will be the district for the other sports that will include Elyisan Fields, Waskom, Harleton, Jefferson, West Rusk, Tatum and Troup.
Elysian Fields’ non district football games will be Harmony, Joaquin, Winona and Daingerfield.
“We’re excited about all of them,” Ford said. “Harmony has got a great program. Joaquin won 10 games. Winona was a playoff team and Daingerfield probably could have won a state championship with six seniors.
“We’re 1-1 with Daingerfield the last two years and we’re looking forward to that rubber match and excited about that.
“ I think you’ve got to schedule games that make you excited and make your hair stand up a little bit and I think we’re fortunate enough to do that.”
This past season saw the Jackets go 6-5 overall and 5-2 in district play.