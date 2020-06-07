Like other athletic directors, Scott Ford, athletic director and head football coach of Elysian Fields, had high hopes for the 2020 spring sports before the coronavirus forced everything to shut down but he said he’s proud of what his athletic program was able to accomplish over the course of the school year.
“Football-wise, we graduated a class of four kids,” Ford said. “When they were in junior high, there were five of them and for two years, we only had one junior high team and were short on JV when they were freshmen and sophomores but I’ll tell you what – they contributed as freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors to a district championship and being a team that was in the playoffs every single year and won some playoff games.
“I’m proud of those four kids. Volleyball was in the playoffs again. Cross country made another strong showing. Our girls basketball team got in again in a very tough district. Boys basketball was much improved with Oliver Deal running that program. We’re really geared up to have a great spring. We had a lot of seniors on our softball team and our baseball team.
“I really feel like they were going to make strong playoff pushes,” he continued. “We had over 30 in boys track and over 20 in girls track. We had a girl and a boy who advanced to regionals in state tennis tournaments in the past who were seniors who were going to hit their strides.
“They had great chances to win district championships. We really felt like Daniel Shelton had a chance to be a state champion, so to not get to see that play out is disappointing but I think our athletic program, from top to bottom over the last four years has been as good as anybody. I’m proud of that.”
The UIL has given schools’ athletic departments the green light to start working out but Ford said the Yellow Jackets are going to hold off a week.
“We’re going to start the 15th,” he said. “I’ve never started before that and now the UIL is giving so much extra time to work on sports-specific stuff. We just want to make sure that we had all the things we needed in order to follow protocol. That’s just not easy to do and I think the most important thing that we as coaches need to do in order to do the right thing is have our kids spread out, have enough sanitizer and the ability to keep them clean in a good location, not have too many kids together.
“We want to take an extra week to make sure we’re ready to go. We had a coaches meeting yesterday to make sure we’re organized and we’ll meet again next week and we will start Monday, June 15.
“We’ll work our boys out at 8 a.m. and our girls at 10:15 that first week. We’ll make sure we have time to clear the parking lot, clean the facilities and go from there.”