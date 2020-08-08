Week 1 of football practice is just about complete and Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said he’s pleased with how practices have gone so far.
“I think it’s going about as good as it could go,” Ford said. “The coaching staff is doing a tremendous job of enforcing the protocol measures. It has to be a constant thing.
“Our attendance with our older guys has been really good. We’re missing a few young ones, but everybody is accounted for.
“We have four who chose virtual learning, so they’re not going to be able to participate. Every football district superintendent voted that.
“I think the thought process was that ‘if being in class is too dangerous, how can you come out and play football?’
“We’re excited,” he continued. “It definitely increases your level of gratitude after what everybody has been through.”
Ford added his team is in good shape, especially considering the long extended break.
“If you look at where you were the last few years, I think everybody is probably a little behind, but we got to finish conditioning camp and all these guys who are here were at conditioning camp. We feel pretty good about where we’re at.
“It’s good to have an experienced group back. We’ve got 17 of them back who started last year.”
The Yellow Jackets are slated to play host to the Jefferson Bulldogs in a scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.
Elysian Fields will kick of the season at home against Harmony on Friday, Aug. 28.