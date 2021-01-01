The year 2020 was a rough one for many people but Elysian Fields’ football team will have a lot of fond memories to look back on for years to come.
“It was a great year going 11-3 and being undefeated district champions,” Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford said. “Our players played in a lot of big games and made memories that will last a lifetime, especially for our seniors.”
The Yellow Jackets went four rounds deep in the playoffs and broke many records along the way.
Senior Ryan Wilkerson led the way at quarterback. His high school football career came to an end with 6,778 passing yards and 60 touchdowns. He also rushed for, 3,515 yards and 40 touchdowns, capping off his career with 100 total touchdowns. This past season he earned player of the year honors for the district.
“He spent six years running the offense from seventh grade on up,” Ford said. “When he was in seventh and eighth grade, he was at every varsity football game on the sideline charting plays and wearing a headset that linked him to our offensive coordinator in the press box. The kid’s success was not an accident, nor did it happen overnight.
“We’ve run the same offense for a long time now and it has paid off as our kids are rarely confused about their jobs on any given play,” Ford added. “The last five years we’ve played 61 games on the varsity and gone 44-17 and averaged 38.19 points per game. Many all time records have been set recently.”
What Ford is even more proud of though, is having had the opportunity to coach his son. “Seeing Will grow up in the program and getting to coach him is the best reward I’ve ever gotten in coaching.”
Ford said his coaches and players aren’t allowed to discuss individual stats during the season as it can be a distraction from team goals. When you look at what the Yellow Jackets accomplished in 2020, it’s hard to consider it anything but a success, especially considering they were picked by many to finish third in district.
To top it off, Ford was named Coach of the Year for the district, an honor he’s not willing to claim for himself.
“It’s definitely a credit to the entire staff, not me,” he said. “The entire coaching staff coaches everybody, from eighth grade, freshmen and JV to varsity. The last three years, our eighth grade has gone 24-2-1 and our coaches all coach them up from seventh grade. I think we’re continuing to see all that hard work pay off. It has benefited our kids and that’s our No. 1 priority. It’s the best coaching staff we’ve had and my No. 1 objective is to keep these guys here, keep this staff together. We certainly feel like we have another chance to make another run next year.”
Despite having losing a lot of players to this year’s upcoming graduation, Ford is believes the future is bright at Elysian Fields.
“We’ve got three-fifths of our offensive line back,” Ford said. “William Goodnight will be back at running back and linebacker. He had 1,146 yards and 12 touchdowns. Montana Warren will be back at cornerback and receiver. He had 32 catches for 463 and three touchdowns. Bradan Manning will be a two-way player for us. He had 51 catches for 1,005 yards and 14 touchdowns. We’ve got a couple kids who have been in the system at quarterback. Logan Presley has been in the program since seventh grade and Landon Swank has been in the system since junior high also. They’re both very athletic and very intelligent so we feel like we’ll be in good hands.”