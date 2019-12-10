Despite the fact his Yellow Jackets are no longer competing for a football state championship this season, Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford considers this season a successful one.
“Overall, I was proud of the amount of fight and grit our players showed this season,” Ford said. “We got off to a fast start with wins over White Oak and Harmony, two teams that had defeated us the previous year. Both wins were on the road. We definitely stumbled during the early middle part of the year as we found ourselves without an identity on defense, so adjustments were made and there was a period of growing pains but the coaches and kids worked their way through them and ended up being a really solid defense by the end of the year.”
The odds were against the Yellow Jackets, who in order to make the playoffs, needed a big win.
“We had to beat New Diana in game nine on the road by 12 to have a real chance at making the playoffs,” Ford said. “We won that one 27-7 and I consider that game a quality win and a reflection of the belief system we had inside the fieldhouse.”
Elysian Fields still didn’t have a playoff berth in the bag as they first had to win its final District 11-3A DII contest of the year.
“We then had to beat a good physical 6-3 DeKalb team to have a chance to get into the playoffs,” Ford explained. “We did that 34-22, then hand to stand on the field and wait to hear the result of the Daingerfield vs. New Diana game. Thankfully, Daingerfield held on to win and we were able to secure the No. 3 seed in our district, a seed that doesn’t look too bad after seeing that Daingerfield and Pewitt ended up being the top two teams in the entire region.”
The bi-district round of the playoffs saw the ‘Jackets come away with a victory in a game that totaled 124 points between the two teams.
“We won a thriller over an explosive Hemphill team, 74-50 in Center to secure a bi-district championship,” Ford added. “I’m extremely proud of our young men for taking themselves from 4-4 to bi-district champs. It would have been real easy for the kids to check out mentally and move on to basketball or something else, rather than facing the adversity head on and taking ownership of what needed to be done to finish the race the right way.”
The season-ending loss came in the next round.
“Our season ended in Mineola with a disappointing 14-6 loss to a Bells team that was on a seven-game winning streak,” Ford continued. “I tell our coaches and players that every game has its own identity and look no further than our last two games of proof of that. We flat out fell into their type of game. They limited our snaps and we were able to convert a few key third downs to maintain possession of the football. We muffed a punt late in the second quarter that they recovered and ultimately scored off of. If not for that, I honestly believe we shut them out. Because of timeouts and field position, we chose to allow Bells to score with two minutes left, down 7-6. It was the only chance we had. Down 14-6, we drove down to their three-yard line and were ultimately stopped on fourth down. We never stopped fighting.”
Ford said what he expects his players and coaches to remember down the road, won’t be just what happened on the football field.
“I told the kids after the game that 64 teams got into the playoffs and 63 will lose their last game,” Ford offered. “Ater the emotions of losing and the season ending fade, they will remember the hard work, friendships and bonds that last well beyond the season, along with a ton of memories and lessons much more important than winning and losing. The young men who hung in and finished what they started this season now know they have what it takes to be successful in whatever endeavor they take on. That’s a pretty great lesson to learn.”
As for on the field, running back Chris Smith finished up what Ford called a “stellar four-year career,” finishing with 3,440 rushing yards and 58 touchdowns, along with 104 receptions for 1,787 yards and 13 scores. He also had four 2-point conversions. He was also a weapon on special teams where he had three punt return touchdowns, and on defense where he scored a defensive touchdown and made over 100 tackles.