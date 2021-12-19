Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach Scott Ford is calling it a career. Ford arrived at Elysian Fields in 2013 and is retiring with a record of 68-37 as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach and an overall record of 149-82.
It’s only fitting that Ford’s coaching career ends in Harrison County where it all began. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1988 where he played receiver for the Mavericks. However, before that, he played football with his dog.
“My earliest memory of football was playing with our Doberman pincher in the back yard out on our farm in Woodlawn,” Ford recalls. “There really weren’t any other kids around so I played a lot of football with that dog. My parents had a two-story house and the way the roof was shaped, I could throw a Nerf football off the roof at an angle and sprint to catch it, just like on a route, after I caught it the race was on with our Doberman in hot pursuit and he was fairly mean so I learned I ran a lot faster when I was a little afraid. I didn’t always catch the ball and the dog would get it, so needless to say we went through a lot of Nerf footballs on the farm.”
Ford finally got his first experience to play on a team but it wasn’t what he had hoped at the beginning.
“I’d never played little league football and did not sign up for athletics in the seventh grade, but somehow found myself in the athletic class,” Ford recalls. “After the first practice I was determined to quit because I hated it. I went into the coaches’ office to quit and a coach named Joe Martino said ‘Ford you’re not allowed to quit or you’ll fail the class. So go get dressed.’ I was 13 years old and didn’t know any better and my mother was a school teacher so I wasn’t going take a failing grade home and get grounded.”
Ford stuck with it because Martino didn’t allow him to quit.
“I never considered myself to be very good but I found myself starting at wide receiver at Marshall as a sophomore,” he added. “The program was really down and we went 2-8. I’m proud to say by my senior year we went 8-2 and the program started to turn the corner and it culminated in 1990 with Marshall winning the state championship. I didn’t realize it at the time but that coaching staff was providing me the foundation to be the best player I could be and eventually the best coach I could be. There were men like Dennis Parker, Bill Harper, Sid Harper, Ardis McCann, Tom Thrower and Buck Buchanan. They really had a major impact on my life and I’ll forever be grateful.”
After high school, Ford attended Sam Houston State University.
“I ended up starting there for three years then I transferred to UNT in Denton and coached receivers for my high school coach Dennis Parker,” Ford continued. “The next year I played at UNT and the very first game against Abilene Christian I caught nine passes for 231 yards which at the time was a school and conference record. I broke my arm the first conference game and had to have surgery. We knew I wouldn’t make it back in time to play so I was put in charge of coaching the scout team secondary. It ended up being a blessing because the guy calling the plays in 7-on-7 during practice was Todd Dodge. Coach Dodge has won multiple state championships at Southlake Carroll and Austin Westlake and is known for his offenses. He was running the spread offense before anyone knew there was a spread offense. That had a major impact on me scheme-wise and play-calling-wise also.”
It wasn’t long before Ford’s coaching career began.
“I spent my first six years as an assistant coach at Cleburne, Killeen Ellison, and Leander,” he said. “The other 21 years I’ve been a head football coach or an athletic director. The schools on that list include Los Fresnos, Joshua, Nacogdoches, Hidalgo and finally Elysian Fields. We could have stayed at Los Fresnos and won probably 10 games a year because we had the entire program built and the school and community were providing everything we needed to be successful but my wife Kelli and I wanted to get our son Will closer to home so we explored new challenges. I learned along the way that no one person can build a program by himself. If you look around the state at perennial high school powers or schools that can never win just know it starts at the very top with administration and works its way down and I’ll leave it at that. I’m very proud of the fact that we took on all the challenges we did and didn’t just sit tight in one spot and pile up wins.”
Coaching football has provided Ford with many great life lessons and memories.
“The greatest thing about coaching for me is all the lifelong relationships we built with players, coaches, teachers, administrators and others along the way," he said. "My personal favorite memory is being able to coach my son from the sixth grade pre-athletics all the way through his senior year. I don’t think as a dad who’s a coach it can possibly get any better than that. It helped me personally to be married to a wife that loved high school football and the grind that comes with it.
“For several years here at EF we’d get up at 5:30 am.. for four months in the spring and she’d drive south to DeBerry and I’d drive north to 31, Old Town Road, and Molly Lane,” Ford continued. “Why? To go pick up our football kids to get them to the weight room to lift at 6 a.m.. My best memories as a coach aren’t those that were achieved in front of a packed stadium on Friday night. I’m proud of the job we’ve done at EF going 53-20 the last 6 years and 20-6 the last two. I honestly at this point care nothing about the wins as they are fickle and fleeting and if that’s the only reason you coach you’ll be left empty eventually.”
Ford learned a lot from his mother, a school teacher for about 40 years, and from his father worked for Eastman for about as long.
“My parents went above and beyond to provide for their kids and always supported us in everything we did,” he said. “I can never thank them enough for all they did.”
Ford is finishing up the school year at Elysian Fields where he's helping students succeed in the classroom.
“I’ve been asked a lot, ‘Why retire?’ ‘What are you going to do?’ “I’ll say that I do want to coach again but financially as a family we have to make this decision right now for us,” Ford offered. “In the short term the district is allowing me to teach sophomore English the second semester so I’ve turned my attention to developing a plan for those kids to learn and score well on the state test they take in the spring. The other thing is I just want to take a little break and see what comes up. I’ve invested the last 40 years of my life to football. And to think, it all started with a Doberman and a junior high football coach named Joe Martino.”