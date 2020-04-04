Elysian Fields athletic director Scott Ford said he’s been keeping in touch with student athletes about working out, staying in shape and being prepared in the event that the spring sports return after May 4.
“It’s not looking good but at the same time, you want your kids to stay in shape and be ready in case they get that opportunity to come back,” Ford said. “At Elysian Fields, we’ve got good hard-working kids. I think the majority of our kids will stay active and stay in the very best shape they can in these circumstances.”
Ford, like other athletic directors and coaches, feels bad for his seniors who had their final year cut short.
“We have a lot of great seniors,” Ford said. “We were excited about softball, excited about baseball and we had a lot of kids out for track but at the end of the day, it’s important to teach our kids that there are things that are a lot more important than that. You do what you can while you can and take advantage of the opportunities you have. I think it’s a chance to teach gratitude and to be thankful for what you have.”
Ford said everything that’s happening goes beyond sports.
“It all takes a backseat to what’s going on,” he added. “Ultimately, the most important thing is teaching them social distancing, be safe and do the things you’re asked to do to stay healthy. I think we can all say, being completely transparent, when we first heard of this, we never imagined that we would be where we’re at it with the seriousness of it. Everybody’s got to do their part.
“There are things you teach in athletics that you hope last a lifetime,” Ford continued. “Right now is a great chance to do that as everybody needs to do what the government is asking them to do in order to stay healthy and keep everybody else healthy and get through this thing together. That’s the ultimate team goal right now for everybody.”