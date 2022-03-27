Don’t even try to convince me or yourself that your bracket is in decent shape. Sure, it might stand up ok against other brackets but if we were fill out the brackets the old school way with pen and paper, our brackets would have more red marks than a graded math test.
In a weird way though, having a busted bracket is part of the fun. Now we’re to the point where you forget your bracket, pick a team and hope it goes all the way, whether it’s been your favorite team for years or you’re rooting for the underdog story.
As always, this tournament has had everything you could want. There’s been no lack of drama. New names have taken the big stage, leaving people to ask, “Who?” and we’ve had the common characters such as the Blue Devils and Tar Heels.
The underdog story certainly doesn’t get any better than that of the St. Peter’s Peacocks.
I would love to know how many brackets had St. Peter’s in the Elite Eight and for those people who correctly predicted that, how many other big swings in a misses did they take in attempt to predict those major upsets?
As of today, we’ll find out if the Peacocks will punch their ticket to the Final Four. They’ll have a tough task of taking on the No. 8 North Carolina tar Heels who defeated the No. 1 seeded Baylor Bears. At this point, all bets are 100-percent off in terms of seeds. St. Peter’s became the lowest seed to ever make it to the Elite Eight and it’s hard not to at least have a little bit of hope for them to keep going.
Another first is only having one No. 1 seed – the Kansas Jayhawks, in the Elite Eight. Kansas is another common character we’ve gotten used to being deep in the tournament. It’s also been fun watching the Duke Blue Devils and how their coach, Mike Krzyzewski, finishes his coaching career after being Duke’s head coach for 42 years.
It’s crazy that we have had two double-digit seeds make it this far as the Miami Hurricanes enter today’s game with a No. 10 seed. I don’t think the Jayhawks lose that one but I also wouldn’t be so quick to assume the underdogs can’t add a win to their impressive resume.
Each team comes with great storylines and regardless of the outcome, the storylines of the tournament as a whole will be hard to beat. Now that your brackets are busted, just enjoy the rest of the tournament.