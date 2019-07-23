Parker Braun, a Florida native who played one season at Hallsville High School, was one of 83 standout interior linemen named on Tuesday to the 2019 Outland Trophy watch list.
Braun, a two-time All-ACC selection and two-time member of the ACC academic honor roll at Georgia Tech, will finish his college career this fall at the University of Texas.
The Outland Trophy is awarded yearly to the top interior lineman in college football. The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12. Up to eight semifinalists will be named on Nov. 20, and three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25.
Braun was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and was tabbed as the nation’s No. 17 offensive guard by ESPN and the No. 33 offensive tackle by Rivals.com coming out of high school.
He played for three seasons at Kissimee Osceola High School in Florida before moving to Hallsville for his senior season. With the Bobcats, he graded out at 87 percent and recorded 12 pancake blocks.
Braun earned first team All-East Texas and all-district honors, and was a Class 5A honorable mention all-state selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association and the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors.