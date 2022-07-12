Former Wiley College men’s basketball player Myron Taylor is given the opportunity of a lifetime. He is one of 22 competing to be Ruler of the Court in the 2022 Ones Basketball League Finals Friday and Saturday at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.
The OBL is a one-on-one league started by National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady. Taylor was one of 200 entrants selected. He will not forget getting a phone call from his idol.
“I don’t take that relationship for granted,” Taylor said. “He’s considering me a peer. Having that relationship with someone I grew up watching is a good feeling. “I know win, lose or draw this is going to lead to bigger things for me.”
To qualify for the finals, Taylor competed in the Houston Regional and finished third – winning seven of 10 contests on April 29-May 1. The Houston Regional was one of six across the country. The top three from each region and four wildcards advanced. He is relishing the opportunity to compete for the ultimate prize.
“I feel like in some shape or fashion, I’m destined for it,” Taylor said. “I’ve always been an underdog and a tad overlooked and not always get the credit, I deserve. It’s not something I complain about. I put in the work. It feels great to see the work paying off.”
After playing for Wiley College in the 2016-17 season, Taylor has taken advantage of every chance to continue competing in his sport, including the Euro Summer League, the Music City Kings, the Waco Terror and most recently the Waco Royals. This past season, Taylor averaged 12.8 points and two rebounds per game.
In his lone season with the Wildcats, Taylor played in 23 games. His energy off the bench often provided a spark for Wiley College. He helped them to its highest ranking at No. 7 and reach their fourth National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Tournament berth. Taylor said his energy will be one of the keys to success in the tournament.
“The keys are mental toughness, being gritty and outsmarting my opponent more times than not,” Taylor said. “You have to have a dog mentality, not give up and fight to the end. I’ve always had that personality.”
Along with being crowned Ruler of the Court, the winner will also receive $250,000. To win that would be huge for Taylor.
“It would be life-changing,” Taylor said. “It would help me accomplish something after playing basketball. I can put some money away and invest in some things. I want to be a coach. I want to be an agent. I think the $250,000 can help me accomplish my dreams.”